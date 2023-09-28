Can you do Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuuu in EA FC Mobile?

EA FC Mobile is available to play and gamers are already on their way to making their dream team in this football simulation title. They are thrilled to play with their favorite athletes, and to perform their unique celebration after scoring a goal. One of the stars, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also one of the best of all time, is known not only for his extraordinary abilities on the field, but also for his signature goal celebration, Siuuu.

This celebration, in which Ronaldo jumps and shouts "Siuuu" after scoring a goal, has become an iconic element of his brand. Fans all across the world regard it as a symbol of his success and dedication to the game. However, it appears that Cristiano Ronaldo's base-level card in EA FC Mobile does not have his famed Siuuu celebration.

EA FC Mobile: Possible reasons for not including Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuuu celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo is an undeniably popular card in EA FC Mobile. His base-level card in the game lacks his famous Siuuu celebration, choosing to go for a golf swing version instead. This divergence raises questions about the game's evolution and the reasons behind this decision.

Several causes could explain why Cristiano Ronaldo's base-level card does not do the Siuuu celebration in this football game:

1) Gameplay variation: To add diversity and surprise to the game, developers have given the footballer a new celebration to distinguish his base card from higher-rated variants.

2) Signature celebrations: Signature celebrations are frequently reserved for higher-rated or special versions of player cards. This encourags gamers to collect and upgrade their items in search of unique abilities and animations.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuuu be added to EA FC Mobile?

Cristiano Ronaldo's attributes in EA FC Mobile (Image via Sportskeeda)

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring ability and zeal on the field have been inextricably associated with Siuuu. He does it regularly after scoring big goals for his clubs, which have included Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, now Al-Nassr FC, and every other side he has ever played for. Not only did this celebration garner him fans, but it also served as an inspiration to young sportsmen all around the world.

Sports video game developers strive to capture the realism and excitement of the sport while including new elements to improve the gaming experience. They achieve this in part by implementing player-specific celebrations. These might range from simple arm lifts to elaborate dances or gestures. The goal is for players to develop closer relationships with their favorite sportsmen and teams.

It's highly unusual for a game to feature his other celebrations, but not the most iconic one. While Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuuu may not be a part of EA FC Mobile at the moment, there's always a chance that it could be added later on.

Note: As of this writing, Cristiano Ronaldo is not equipped with its iconic celebration in this mobile game. However, it may be subject to change in the future.