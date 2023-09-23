3 best features in EA FC Mobile

With its impending launch on September 26, EA FC Mobile is intended to offer an amazing experience in the ever-changing world of mobile gaming. EA Sports has worked hard to reinvent the gameplay the FIFA Mobile franchise is known for, making this title more skill-based. This highly anticipated soccer game promises an immersive and realistic experience with a focus on enhancing player engagement and authenticity.

With this title offering a bunch of next-level features, let's take a look at the three most fascinating ones that are set to change the way fans experience virtual soccer on mobile devices.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

3 best features included in EA FC Mobile

3) True Player Personality

The True Player Personality technology is at the heart of EA FC Mobile. EA Sports aspires to raise the bar for virtual soccer by imbuing each footballer with unique strengths and limitations, resulting in a more diversified and authentic gameplay experience. This ground-breaking feature facilitates immersion and engagement.

Compared to its predecessors', its properties have been adjusted, tuned, and balanced by the development team to better match the characteristics of actual players. As a result, they feature a remarkable variety of movements. Moreover, this title ensures that no two footballers on the field feel the same.

True Player Personality makes significant differences in how players pass, tackle, and shoot as well. It ensures that each footballer's skill is on display, whether it's a quick and elegant forward, the precision of a world-class playmaker, or the sturdy defending of a solid center-back.

2) Goalkeeper attributes

While outfield players often get a lot of attention, goalkeepers will play a more important role than ever before in EA FC Mobile. Their characteristics are likely to have a substantial impact on match outcomes. EA Sports has worked hard to improve Goalkeeper AI, ensuring that those in front of the post react dynamically to in-game scenarios.

When faced with an air-ball situation, like a cross, these players will hurry to save the ball and try to reach it before an opponent. With this new approach, goalkeepers will be able to intercept more crosses and lobbed through passes, enhancing their role as shot-stoppers.

Another notable advancement is the interaction between this title's Elite Shooting System and goalie characteristics. Goalkeeper qualities have been rebalanced to better correlate their performance with the altered shooting mechanics. This means that a goalie's attributes will substantially impact their ability to make saves, adding depth to EA FC Mobile's tactical aspect.

1) Dynamic Game Speed

Dynamic Game Speed is another game-changing feature that promises to take EA FC Mobile to the next level. This concept is tightly linked to player statistics, most notably acceleration — along with sprint speed — and adds an intriguing dimension of realism as well as strategy to the game.

Dynamic Game Speed dictates how footballers move across the field, elevating speed and agility beyond mere flashy characteristics. It is about how players strategically use these attributes in various in-game situations.

Thanks to this feature, acceleration and sprint speed are about more than simply raw speed; they are also about control as well as timing. Players with good acceleration may take off with the ball immediately, while those with exceptional sprint speed can keep up their pace over longer distances.

This feature pushes players to plan out when to unleash their bursts of speed, whether it's while breaking an offside trap, rushing past a defender in a one-on-one situation, or sprinting back to recover defensively.

Dynamic Game Speed requires players to think about the context and timing of their speed, which adds depth and realism to this title. Its inclusion in EA FC Mobile emphasizes the significance of player qualities in decision-making.

Thanks to this feature, acceleration can mean the difference between a breakaway goal and a blocked assault, while sprinting normally can ensure that a defender catches up to a fleeing striker.