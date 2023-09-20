EA Sports FC Mobile: How does the Dynamic Game Speed feature work? 

EA Sports FC Mobile is coming out on September 26, 2023, with new intriguing features. Electronic Arts (EA) announced the new features that will be the focal points of the rebranded version of the FIFA gaming franchise. In the upcoming title, the developers look to create a realistic gameplay experience by improving the movement and traits of the in-game footballers.

Dynamic Game Speed is one such feature that is creating a buzz among EA Sports FC Mobile communities. In this article, we will discuss how this feature will define a new era in mobile football gaming.

Dynamic Game Speed will change the movement mechanisms of EA Sports FC Mobile

Movement and dribbling were robotic and predictable in the previous installments of the game. EA Sports FC Mobile has fixed the flaws by introducing Dynamic Game Speed.

The Dynamic Game Speed feature will provide a mobile-friendly framework for the players, improving the ebb and flow of the matches in the title. Additionally, this feature will create an environment for the players to pull off favored tactics like Tiki-Taka, Gegenpress, and Joga Bonito. The crucial changes made in the areas of Pace and Dribbling will improve gameplay.

Here is how the areas have been improved:

Pace

One of the flaws that kept the gameplay from smoothening was the pace of the in-game players. In EA Sports FC Mobile, players can expect their team to adjust to situations and make movements similar to real-life football matches. The acceleration and sprint speed of the in-game players are now concrete and noticeable. You can see the difference between high and low acceleration ratings. For example, a fast athlete like Vinicius Jr. can be seen surpassing defenders with low acceleration and sprint speed in the matches.

Additionally, the in-game players will have a different impact on the ball from their first touches according to the pace of the pass. Attackers will have a different pace for initiating counter-attacks, while the defenders will have a realistic acceleration speed while chasing the attackers down. This tweak in the gameplay allows players to encounter logical outcomes in the game.

Dribbling

EA Sports announced that they have implemented new changes in dribbling in EA Sports FC Mobile. According to the attributes of the in-game footballers, they have fine-tuned the nature of dribbles as follows:

The speed of Jog Dribbling is reduced, adding for a more escalating first Sprint Touch.

Height and Agility attributes will affect the Dribble Turn Speed of the players.

Shorter players have an advantage in terms of turning speed compared to taller players.

These changes bring realistic and authentic dribbles in the course of the game. Besides, players will decelerate between every touch, allowing defenders to tail attackers from a tackling position due to the Dribble vs. Defender Balance feature. Defenders can catch up to the attacking players and neutralize the gameplay for both sides.

Dynamic Game Speed has the potential to have impactful gameplay outcomes in fixtures. It will be fascinating to see how it performs upon release. Check out more gameplay features in EA Sports FC Mobile for a better understanding of the changes made in the upcoming game.