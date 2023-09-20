EA FC Mobile: Impact Controls, how to perform them, and more

EA FC Mobile has recently released a patch notes deep dive on their website. It talks about Impact Controls, along with many other gameplay changes in the upcoming title. The Impact Controls setting includes the Power Shot, Knock On, and Hard Tackle.

EA Sports and FIFA went on their separate ways after thirty years earlier this year. This also ended the football simulator game franchise titled FIFA, and the FIFA Mobile title will be released as EA Sports FC Mobile from now on. Here is everything you need to know about the Impact Controls feature of this brand-new title.

What are the Impact Controls in EA FC Mobile and how to perform them

The Impact Controls in EA FC Mobile have enhanced the three basic aspects of the game, i.e., Knock On, Power Shot, and Hard Tackle, ensuring you get a gaming experience like never before.

Power Shot

The Power Shot is the fastest shot type in the game. When executed, it runs like a bullet towards the opponent’s goal. However, it is a high-risk, high-reward mechanic.

The length of these shots is longer than the regular shot, increasing the chances of getting tackled by the opponent while executing it. However, unleashing the shot successfully can give you an immensely satisfying goal.

Here is how to perform them when the game releases:

Buttons: Swipe right from the shoot button.

Swipe right from the shoot button. Gestures: Swipe Back and forth towards the goal in one motion.

Bonus tip: The Power Shots are completely assisted. However, you should have a good aim. Also, overpowering a power shot to add more speed might drift the ball away from the target. Thus, use around a 50% power-up rate to increase your scoring chance.

Knock On

Knock On and prepare for that Power Shot (Image via EA Sports)

The Knock On is a new and exciting control mechanism and a new addition to the mobile version. Arriving on mobile with EA FC Mobile, Knock Ons, when combined with Dynamic Game Speed, will allow full speed for the player while dribbling.

Here is how to perform a Knock On:

Assign Knock On in the Team Skill menu, and then swipe it to the assigned direction from the Sprint and Tackle button in the game.

Bonus tip: Knock On is a great skill, especially when combined with the Power Shot. Break Away from the defenders using this, and you can create space to take the Power Shot.

Hard Tackle

Use Hard Tackles to take possession (Image via EA Sports)

Hard Tackles are being introduced in EA FC Mobile to increase your chances while defending against the Power Shots. These far-lunging tackles allow you to block the opponent’s shots at the last moment. This faster and more powerful tackle is here to help the defending team.

Here is how to perform a Hard Tackle:

Swipe Left from the ‘Sprint and Tackle’ button when in a defensive state.

Bonus tip: Make your defenders roam around the wingers of the enemy team and the shooter. That way, it will be easier to break their buildups, intercept their crosses in the box, and the Power Shots.

You can check out other changes in EA FC Mobile in this patch note on the official website.