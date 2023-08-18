EA FC Mobile release date confirmed for all regions

EA Sports has finally announced the release date of EA FC Mobile, their upcoming football simulation mobile game. This information has sent shockwaves throughout the gaming community. Fans are eager to get their hands on this mobile game with new features, graphics, and gaming mechanics.

As players embark on their new journey on the first mobile game created by EA Sports without the 'FIFA' label, it is bound to revolutionize how fans approach this game.

EA FC Mobile release date

Expand Tweet

EA Sports shared several new developments on their social media account about the latest EA FC Mobile. One of those details was the release date of the game. The game is releasing on September 26th for all regions, as stated by the developers. The new developments also talked about the game's availability and the minimum requirements for users to play on their mobile devices.

One of the key elements that this game emphasizes is accessibility to the users. A user-friendly interface in the game's design ensures players of all experience levels can enjoy the gameplay. Whether a player manages a team, participates in thrilling matches, or plans a winning strategy, EA SPORTS aims to make the experience intuitive and entertaining for all gamers.

What will happen to EA FC Mobile Beta?

Expand Tweet

Gamers should also know that the beta version of this game is also available in the play store for specific regions, where you can access and explore new features of EA FC Mobile beforehand. However, the beta version of this game will no longer be accessible to users after the game's release.

The excitement of this football simulation game will continue to mount as the release dates come closer. Football enthusiasts and gamers are a treat as they can finally utilize new features like Impact Controls, True Player Personality, Elite Shooting System, etc. The promise of realistic gameplay, enchanting visuals, and accessible mechanics make this approaching release a compelling prospect for those desiring to experience football in a new way.