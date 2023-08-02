All new features in EA FC Mobile Beta

The long-awaited EA FC Mobile Beta has arrived, bringing with it a slew of intriguing new features that promise to revolutionize the gameplay experience for football fans. Players can expect an immersive and entertaining football trip thanks to a thorough game overhaul that includes a visually attractive user interface and a new loading screen.

This article goes into the features of the EA FC Mobile Beta, including new gameplay mechanisms and in-game currency that will keep players engaged and involved in the virtual football environment.

What are the new features of EA FC Mobile Beta?

The beta version of EA FC Mobile has launched for mobiles worldwide but only in selected regions for Android users. With so much enthusiasm, players want to know the game's new features that separate it from FIFA Mobile. Here are all the features in the beta version of the latest football simulation mobile game:

Full game overhaul: The EA FC Mobile Beta features a completely redesigned game interface and loading screen. The creators have gone to great lengths to create a visually appealing and straightforward interface, laying the groundwork for an immersive football experience like no other.

Card style: New card layout is there in the EA FC Mobile Beta. It looks similar to the console version of the game.

Balanced gameplay: With gameplay balance tweaks, EA FC Mobile Beta elevates the player experience to new heights. Penalties have become more difficult, requiring players to demonstrate precision and timing to score from the spot.

Innovative rank-up system: The all-new rank-up system adds a layer of advancement and attachment to the squad. By consuming the same card, players can now rank up their favorite athletes, increasing the value of their favorites.

Flexible training: Players can use any card to enhance their athletes, making training more flexible. This improvement enables gamers to adjust their players' growth to their specific playstyle.

Skill points and player development: As they progress through the ranks, players gain skill points that can be used to improve specific traits, similar to the well-known eFootball training system. This method allows for personalized player growth as well as strategic gameplay.

Immersive locker room: Enter the immersive locker room feature, where players can learn about different athlete personalities and physiques kinds. Customize your team's shirt numbers, match balls, and shoes to give it a distinct character.

Dazzling skill moves: EA FC Mobile beta features all-new skill moves, so be ready to be impressed. Players can now employ elaborate tricks and maneuvers to add flair to their gaming.

Strategic position unlocking: The game includes a strategic position unlocking feature that allows users to experiment with various positions for their sportsmen. Gamers can unlock various positions after reaching level 2, providing more tactical options.

Multi-level rank-up system: The rank-up system provides a multi-level progression with six rank-up levels, each providing thrilling rewards and increased player abilities. This provides players with numerous milestones to reach in their football careers.

Market trading and economics: The option to sell ranked-up players in the market adds a new depth to the game. Each rated player has a separate coin cost, resulting in a dynamic player economy.

Enhanced visuals: EA FC Mobile Beta improves the visual experience with new pitch grass and offside images, boosting the game's overall aesthetics and authenticity.

New currency: The renaming of FIFA Points to FC Points simplifies and streamlines in-game currency administration.

Community engagement: Through the new filter, players may add friends, building a lively and collaborative community within EA FC Mobile Beta.

New offside visuals: The game now includes improved offside images, which improves the game's overall authenticity and visual experience for gamers.