How to play EA FC Mobile beta? Features and more

The much-awaited EA FC Mobile Limited beta test has finally begun in the selected regions, allowing you to catch the first look at what the developer has in store. Android users are already actively participating in the testing phase of the anticipated game, while those on the iOS platform will need to wait slightly longer before they can join this fleet of players.

The game is poised to deliver a better experience with new gameplay features, better controls, the arrival of a locker room, updated audio commentary, an improved menu alongside nine featured teams, and more. You now have the chance to dive into all of these before the release.

How to download and play EA FC Mobile beta on Android devices?

EA Sports has opened the gates to the FC Mobile beta, and Android users from Canada, Malaysia, Australia, and Romania can download the client directly through the Google Play Store.

Here are the steps that you can follow to download and play the EA FC Mobile beta on Android devices:

Step 1: Use this link to access the beta’s page on the Google Play Store.

It is important to highlight that only the players from the selected region can access the said page.

Step 2: Click the Install button to get the latest beta version on your Android device.

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, you can open the game and sign in to the game as a guest to enjoy all the newest features.

How to download and play EA FC Mobile beta on iOS devices?

On the other hand, the beta will be available to iOS users via a limited Testflight link. You can stay tuned to the game’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday (August 2, 2023) for a special iOS link drop. You can follow the steps given below to be ready for the link:

Step 1: Download Testflight app on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Click on the iOS link when the developers drop it on their official handle. Click Start Testing button to join the Beta program.

Step 3: Finally, install the beta, and then you can enjoy the beta as usual.

You can also report any bugs you encounter in the EA FC Mobile beta via the dedicated forum. You can also share your experience on the same platform.

EA FC Mobile beta start and end date

The much-awaited EA FC Mobile Limited beta opened on July 31, 2023, Pacific Time for the selected regions. Players can enjoy immersive gameplay and features until August 31, 2023.

EA FC Mobile's new features

The developers have provided a brief overview of the features that players can experience during the beta testing phase. Among the new additions are:

Dynamic Game Speed, which allows for a more authentic football experience on your hand.

Elite Shooting system to reflect more real-life trajectories, thus rewarding smart shooting decisions for a realistic experience.

True Player personality for authentic player traits and more attribute impact.

Immersive Broadcast Experience for enhanced replays and better overall controls.

In addition to this, during the beta, you can catch a glimpse of the new content, including base rosters from nine featured teams, their new kit, preseason beta event with skill matches and games, VS attack, locker room, and more.