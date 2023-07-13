EA Sports FC Mobile announced for Android and iOS

EA Sports FC Mobile is set to enter the world of mobile gaming this fall, thrilling football lovers on Android and iOS devices. This highly anticipated football game, developed by EA Sports, promises to give gamers an unrivaled and authentic football experience. With an incredible array of leagues available in the game, users can interact with their favorite teams, players, and competitions.

This is also the first time EA Sports has dropped the "FIFA" label in the game. This football game is set to revolutionize how fans enjoy their favorite sport on the go, with realistic gameplay and new features optimized for mobile devices.

For iOS and Android, EA Sports FC Mobile has been announced

EA Sports FC Mobile promises to provide you with a level of authenticity and immersion that is unrivaled. The game ensures that you can relish the presence of your favorite players by incorporating licenses from top leagues and competitions such as the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, LALIGA EA SPORTS, Bundesliga, Serie A TIM, Ligue 1 Uber Eats, MLS, and more. This broad license collection sets the backdrop for an exciting and comprehensive football experience right at your fingertips.

EA Sports FC Mobile will be available as an update for existing gamers on both the App Store and the Play Store. You can switch to the new edition while keeping your old account names. While more information is unavailable, EA Sports has announced that details about account migration and other features will be revealed closer to the official launch, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted gaming experience.

FC Mobile puts you in command of the world's best football players. The game will allow you to build fantasy teams and battle against other players worldwide, from star-studded clubs to renowned players.

While details about the gaming features have yet to be revealed, FC Mobile will likely include unique components to improve the user experience. The game's developers have continuously pushed boundaries in prior releases, and you should expect similar breakthroughs in this future release. EA Sports FC Mobile strives to offer a visually appealing and immersive gameplay environment, from realistic ball mechanics to complex player animations.

