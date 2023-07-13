EA Sports FC 24 ratings: 10 players who are expected to get the highest overalls in the game

With the game cycle of FIFA 23 ending, the fanbase's attention has shifted to the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 title. The rebranding of the franchise will undoubtedly lead to many changes and new features, with the developers aiming to provide their community with the most authentic and immersive football experience on the virtual pitch.

The arrival of a new football game is always accompanied by discussions and debates regarding player ratings. The footballing world's landscape changes every season, with the old guard giving way for future prospects and new names rising to prominence.

EA Sports FC 24 will be no different, and fans have already begun to speculate about who the best players in the game will be.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions.

The likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe will potentially be amongst the highest-rated players in EA Sports FC 24

Several factors must be considered when coming up with predictions for player ratings. While the player's performance in the last season is definitely the most important aspect, fans must also consider their current rating in the ongoing FIFA title. EA Sports often follow a gradual path when upgrading or downgrading players, especially in the elite tier.

These superstar athletes are expected to be the highest-rated players in EA Sports FC 24

Based on their overall ratings in FIFA 23 and their performances last season, these are the most likely ratings for the top 10:

Erling Haaland: 91 (+3)

Kylian Mbappe: 91 (+0)

Kevin De Bruyne: 91 (+0)

Robert Lewandowski: 91 (+0)

Lionel Messi: 90 (-1)

Harry Kane: 90 (+1)

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 90 (+2)

Thibaut Courtois: 90 (+0)

Ederson: 90 (+1)

Ruben Dias: 89 (+1)

With his record-breaking debut stint with Manchester City, Erling Haaland is amongst the prime candidates for the spot of the highest-rated player in EA Sports FC 24. Players like Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, and Robert Lewandowski were amongst the five highest-rated players in FIFA 23, and their consistency last season should be enough for them to retain their spot on the list.

However, Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema will potentially not be as fortunate. While both athletes had successful individual seasons, with the former being amongst the best performers in the world, their transfers to relatively low-tier leagues could damage their overall ratings.

The treble-winning Manchester City side will undoubtedly feature a wealth of upgrades all over the pitch in EA Sports FC 24, with the likes of Ruben Dias and Ederson improving upon their already impressive ratings from previous years.

