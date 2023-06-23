"It was very difficult for me and my whole family" - Lionel Messi speaks out on the complexities he faced in the initial months at PSG

Lionel Messi recently spoke about the difficult adaptation process during the early stages of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stint. In an interview with beIN Sport, Messi said that it was very tough for him to adapt initially.

The Argentine said:

"I came to Paris because I liked the club, I had friends, a lot of people I knew in the dressing room. It seemed to me that, beyond what the club was, I was going to have a much easier adaptation to any other side that I could go. That's why I decided to come. The adaptation was very difficult, much more than I expected. Beyond the fact that I had known people in the locker room, it was difficult to adapt to the change, being late, not having a preseason. Adapting to a new way of playing, new teammates, the city, to which it was very difficult for me and my whole family to adapt to at the beginning."

Lionel Messi played two seasons for PSG for, scoring 32 goals and providing 34 assists in 75 games. He had a very subpar first season, scoring 11 goals and providing 14 assists in 34 matches across competitions but improved greatly in the second.

Nani tips Lionel Messi to enjoy the MLS

Lionel Messi recently announced that he will be joining MLS side Inter Miami as a free agent next. Hence, the 35-year-old will end his time in European football and embark on a new journey in the USA.

Former Manchester United winger Nani, who played for MLS club Orlando City, recently said that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner will enjoy himself in the league. Nani said (via GOAL):

"I think, for him, it will be a very good experience. You have to have the power to manage the small things that will make things difficult for him like turf and the long flights. He can manage that. He doesn't have to do it for all of the games. He'll enjoy it a lot."

He added:

"Playing in America was amazing for me and I think everyone likes the lifestyle here, and the momentum of the league is fantastic. For him and for the fans that follow MLS, it will be a very good time because he is a great player who can deliver fantastic football, and that's the most important thing."

Inter Miami are currently at rock bottom of the Eastern Conference in the MLS. Hence, Lionel Messi will have to really inspire his new club. He is expected to make his debut in July.

