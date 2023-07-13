EA Sports FC 24 ratings: Top 100 players expected to have the highest overalls

With EA Sports FC 24 due to arrive as the successor to FIFA 23 soon, gamers are already beginning to speculate about who the highest-rated players in the game will be. This is a recurring theme every year before the release of a new football simulation title, with fans eager to learn about the rating and stats of their favorite athletes.

The latest installment will be a turning point in the history of the franchise, with the series being rebranded and taking on the title of EA Sports FC 24. Fans are already expecting a wide variety of new features and changes, but the hype surrounding player ratings is as high as ever.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions.

Superstars who could potentially be the 100 highest-rated players in EA Sports FC 24

Player ratings are a crucial aspect of the game reveal every year, bringing a lot of hype and discussion to the release of the latest title. While the forwards often steal the limelight and dominate the top rankings due to their popularity and goalscoring prowess, the top 100 in EA Sports FC 24 will feature a generous mix of players from various positions.

With the introduction of Hypermotion V, leaks suggest that EA Sports FC 24 could be the most realistic and authentic depiction of football in gaming history. This will add even more significance to the player ratings, as these athletes will replicate their abilities more accurately on the virtual pitch.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe expected to rekindle their rivalry on the virtual pitch of EA Sports FC 24

Often regarded as the successors to the throne occupied by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the duo of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland look prepared to dominate the sport for years to come. These superstar forwards will probably be among the highest-rated players in EA Sports FC 24.

Here are the expected player ratings in the upcoming title:

Erling Haaland: 91 (+3) Kylian Mbappe: 91 (+0) Kevin De Bruyne: 91 (+0) Robert Lewandowski: 91 (+0) Lionel Messi: 90 (-1) Harry Kane: 90 (+1) Marc-Andre Ter Stegen: 90 (+2) Thibaut Courtois: 90 (+0) Ederson: 90 (+1) Manuel Neuer: 89 (-1) Mohammed Salah: 89 (-1) Karim Benzema: 89 (-2) Bernardo Silva: 89 (+1) Joshua Kimmich: 89 (+0) Virgil van Dijk: 89 (-1) Ruben Dias: 89 (+1) Jan Oblak: 89 (+0) Mike Maignan: 88 (+1) Casemiro: 88 (-1) Alisson: 88 (-1) Rodri: 88 (+1) Marquinhos: 88 (+0) Frenkie De Jong: 88 (+1) Vinicius Junior: 88 (+2) Christopher Nkunku: 88 (+2) Rafael Leao: 87 (+3) Neymar: 87 (-2) Heung Min Son: 87 (-2) Toni Kroos: 87 (-1) Sadio Mane: 87 (-2) Pedri: 87 (+2) Luka Modric: 87 (-1) Cristiano Ronaldo: 87 (-3) Jude Bellingham: 87 (+3) Nicolo Barella: 87 (+1) Thomas Muller: 87 (+0) Leon Goretzka: 87 (+0) Paolo Dybala: 87 (+1) Bruno Fernandes: 87 (+1) Gianluigi Donarrumma: 87 (-1) Kevin Trapp: 87 (+1) Riyad Mahrez: 87 (+1) Matthijs De Ligt: 87 (+2) Victor Osimhen: 86 (+3) Lautaro Martinez: 86 (+0) Federico Valverde: 86 (+2) Andy Robertson: 86 (-1) Iago Aspas: 86 (+1) Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86 (-1) Joao Cancelo: 86 (-2) Ronald Araujo: 86 (+3) Antonio Rudiger: 86 (-1) Martin Odegaard: 86 (+2) Kieran Trippier: 86 (+2) Kingsley Coman: 86 (+0) Marco Verratti: 86 (-1) Yassine Bounou: 86 (+2) Yan Sommer: 86 (+1) Phil Foden: 86 (+1) Theo Hernandez: 86 (+1) Wojciech Szczesny: 86 (+0) Antoine Griezmann: 86 (+3) Marcus Rashford: 85 (+4) Jules Kounde: 85 (+1) Raphael Varane: 85 (+1) Achraf Hakimi: 85 (+1) Declan Rice: 85 (+1) Alphonso Davies: 85 (+1) Emiliano Martinez: 85 (+1) Fabinho: 85 (-2) Joao Felix: 85 (+1) Eder Militao: 85 (+1) Hugo Lloris: 85 (-2) David De Gea: 85 (-2) Milan Skriniar: 85 (-1) Raheem Sterling: 85 (-1) Bukayo Saka: 85 (+3) John Stones: 85 (+2) Gregor Kobel: 85 (+2) Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 85 (-1) Romelu Lukaku: 85 (-1) Alexandre Lacazette: 85 (+3) Ciro Immobile: 85 (-1) Kyle Walker: 85 (+0) Leroy Sane: 85 (+1) Sandro Tonali: 85 (+1) Thiago Silva: 84 (-2) Wissam Ben Yedder: 84 (+0) Gabriel Jesus: 84 (+1) Marcelo Brozovic: 84 (-2) Jorginho: 84 (-1) Marco Reus: 84 (-1) David Alaba: 84 (-2) Aymeric Laporte: 84 (-2) Kalidou Koulibaly: 84 (-3) Dani Parejo: 84 (-2) Thomas Partey: 84 (+0) Jack Grealish: 84 (+0) Nico Schlotterbeck: 84 (+2) .Aaron Ramsdale: 84 (+2)

With the full reveal of EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon, gamers will be eager to see whether the developers divulge any information regarding player ratings.

