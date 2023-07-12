EA Sports FC 24 ratings: 10 midfielders who are expected to get the highest overalls in the game

It is that time of the year when football fans around the globe prepare for the arrival of a brand-new title from EA Sports. With the franchise being rebranded as EA Sports FC 24, the hype is higher than ever before. With the full reveal of the game due to arrive soon, gamers have already begun to speculate who the highest-rated players could be.

While the attackers often steal the spotlight with their impressive performances in front of the net, it is the midfielders who control the pace of the game and provide the forwards with the service needed to score goals. Their influence on the game is unparalleled, and this will most likely be replicated on the virtual pitch of EA Sports FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions.

These midfield maestros could rival the attackers with impressive ratings in EA Sports FC 24

Midfielders are the generals in the middle of the pitch. They dictate the tempo of the game and coordinate both offensive and defensive plays. These players form the core of the squad and are responsible for orchestrating the majority of the game.

With EA Sports FC 24 having the potential to be the most immersive and realistic depiction of the sport, the influence of midfielders will definitely be showcased in-game.

EA Sports usually follows a gradual pattern when upgrading and downgrading players in their football titles. This ensures that there are no drastic changes among the top-rated players in the game, preventing young prospects from easily displacing established superstars. This pattern could potentially be implemented in EA Sports FC 24 as well.

Kevin De Bruyne is the prime candidate to be the highest-rated midfielder in EA Sports FC 24

Based on their overall ratings in previous iterations of the series and their performances in the recently concluded season, these players could be the highest-rated midfielders in the upcoming game:

Player Name FIFA 23 rating Predicted EA Sports FC 24 rating Kevin De Bruyne 91 91 Bernardo Silva 88 89 Joshua Kimmich 89 88 Casemiro 89 88 Frenkie De Jong 87 88 Rodri 87 88 Toni Kroos 88 87 Pedri 85 87 Jude Bellingham 84 87 Nicolo Barella 86 87

Kevin De Bruyne had a stellar season with Manchester City in 2022/23, finally securing the elusive Champions League title and winning a historic treble in the process. He has been regarded as one of the finest playmakers in the world for years. His formidable partnership with Erling Haaland was the final nail in the coffin for their opposition across all competitions.

The Belgian is already one of the five highest-rated players in FIFA 23 and will most likely retain his spot as the best midfielder in the upcoming title. His teammates, Bernardo Silva and Rodri, will probably join him among the elite-tier midfielders, with the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos, and Jude Bellingham also expected to be in the top ranks.

