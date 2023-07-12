EA Sports FC 24 ratings: 10 forwards who are expected to get the highest overalls in the game

With the full reveal for EA Sports FC 24 just around the corner, the hype is higher than ever for the future of the football simulation series. The upcoming game will be the first installment after the rebranding, adding to the excitement surrounding its release. While not much has been disclosed by the developers, social media has been replete with rumors and speculation about the title.

The most entertaining aspect of every new release in the franchise is the speculation about player ratings. With the recently concluded season showcasing the talent and abilities of the best players in the world, as well as some rising prospects, fans may be curious about the highest-rated players in EA Sports FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions.

These lethal forwards could secure high overall ratings in EA Sports FC 24

Scoring goals is the ultimate objective when it comes to the beautiful game, making attackers the most influential players in both real life and on the virtual pitch. Their abilities in front of the net earn them the admiration of fans around the globe, as well as various accolades and high overall ratings in the legendary football simulation series.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi shared the top spot in the FIFA ratings for over a decade, establishing an unprecedented dominance that is almost impossible to replicate. However, it might be time for these two legends of the sport to pass the torch, with the young guns vying for their throne in EA Sports FC 24.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are in contention for the spot of the highest-rated attacker in EA Sports FC 24

These players could potentially be the 10 highest-rated attackers in the upcoming title:

Kylian Mbappe (Predicted rating: 91)

Erling Haaland (Predicted rating: 91)

Robert Lewandowski (Predicted rating: 91)

Lionel Messi (Predicted rating: 90)

Harry Kane (Predicted rating: 90)

Mohammed Salah (Predicted rating: 89)

Karim Benzema (Predicted rating: 88)

Vinicius Junior (Predicted rating: 88)

Christopher Nkunku (Predicted rating: 88)

Raphael Leao (Predicted rating: 87)

Erling Haaland took the Premier League by storm in his debut season with Manchester City, breaking the seasonal goalscoring record previously held by Mohamed Salah. Not only was he impressive on an individual front, but he also won a historic treble with the club, fortifying his claim to become the highest-rated attacker in EA Sports FC 24.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is on the verge of securing a transfer away from PSG after several successful seasons with the French champions. He has proven his mettle at the highest level, winning the World Cup with France in 2018 and leading them to the final in 2022. As the former cover star of the FIFA franchise, he could also spearhead the list of attackers in EA Sports FC 24.

