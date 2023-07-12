EA Sports FC 24 ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi overall predictions

As EA Sports FC 24 approaches, it's the perfect time to talk about football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who wield immense influence over the sport. Their exceptional careers have left an everlasting impact on the real-life game and transcended into the virtual realm through the FIFA video game series.

In the games, Messi and Ronaldo are revered as virtual legends, captivating millions of players with their unparalleled skills and abilities. In this article, we will delve into predictions and assess their current performances to speculate on their potential EA Sports FC 24 ratings.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Pace, shooting, and more predictions for Messi and Ronaldo in EA Sports FC 24

Cristiano Ronaldo (ST) in EA Sports FC 24

Ronaldo at Al Nassr (Image via Getty)

The 38-year-old Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has earned a reputation for his incredible athleticism, raw power, and exceptional goal-scoring abilities. In FIFA games, Ronaldo's virtual representation embodies his physical capabilities.

Cristiano's overall rating might drop to 87 compared to his FIFA 23 release, which was 90. Several factors could affect this, including his age and form. However, he remains a threat to whoever he is up against, whether in real life or in the game.

Fans can expect to see threatening attacks, impossible headers, and acrobatic finishes that emulate his real-world skills. With his combination of speed, strength, and technical finesse, Ronaldo is a force to be reckoned with in the virtual football universe, even in EA Sports FC 24.

1) Pace 79 (-2)

To be more precise, his sprint speed likely won't change much, but his acceleration should show a minor difference of five points.

2) Shooting 90 (-2)

There might be an evident difference in accuracy and long-shot conversion rates. However, he will still stand out with his short power and penalties.

3) Passing 75 (-3)

He has had a little performance difference in his crossing and long passes but has also made some game-changing short and through passes.

4) Dribbling 80 (-3)

Due to his age, his main downfall in this section would be his reaction and dribbling in general. It's still not a major difference since he is good at taking on defenders.

5) Physical 72 (-3)

His stamina and strength might go down slightly, but he is still the same offensive threat with his ariel attacks.

Lionel Messi (RW) in EA Sports FC 24

Messi at former club PSG (Image via Getty)

Lionel Messi, a 36-year-old from Argentina, is widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time. Known for his exceptional dribbling, precise ball control, and incredible vision, Messi's virtual counterpart in FIFA games mirrors his real-life brilliance.

In the latest installment, his overall rating could drop by one, making him a 90-rating player. His agility and quickness on the pitch make him a nightmare for defenders, as we've seen his exceptional performance in the World Cup. This will allow players to replicate his mesmerizing runs and spectacular goals in EA Sports FC 24.

1) Pace 80 (-1)

On the contrary to Ronaldo, the Argentinian will likely have a one point drop in acceleration but a four-point drop in Sprint Speed.

2) Shooting 88 (-1)

He might have a lower performance in his shot power and volleys but will make up for it with his finishing and long shots.

3) Passing 91 (+1)

With some exceptional through balls and crosses, Messi has been proven the mastermind behind creating opportunities for many goals. He might have points increased in his vision and short pass.

4) Dribbling 93 (-1)

He has shown an improvement in his reactions, but due to his age, his dribbling skills can only outsmart defenders in certain situations.

5) Physical 62 (-2)

His stamina, strength, and aggression might go down slightly.

Messi and Ronaldo have achieved numerous accolades and broken countless records throughout their careers, making them coveted additions to any FIFA team. Their inclusion in the game elevates the overall experience, as players control these superstars and relive their most awe-inspiring moments on the digital pitch. This will also be the case in EA Sports FC 24 despite a few points dropped for both legends.

