EA Sports FC 24 ratings: Who could become the highest-rated player?

The first announcement trailer for EA Sports FC 24 was revealed on July 10, 2023, by the publisher, who also showcased the cover for the Ultimate Edition. This is the first time that EA Sports will drop the FIFA name from the video game series after losing its license. While information about the title is limited so far, many fans expect to learn the identity of the highest-rated player very soon.

Getting the highest rating in EA Sports FC 24 is no mean feat, and FIFA 23 demonstrated this fact well. While the highest-rated player in the game remains hidden as of writing, certain players can make good cases for themselves.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Who is the favorite to become the highest-rated EA Sports FC 24 player?

Before speculating, it's important to note that EA Sports hasn't revealed any ratings. The only official reveals include the Ultimate Edition cover and the announcement trailer. Hence, any social media posts about ratings and overalls are likely fake. Having said that, things could be dramatically different in this game than they were in FIFA 23.

Last year, five footballers were joint-toppers for the highest-rated player spot, including Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is a huge favorite to become the highest-rated player in EA Sports FC 24. The Frenchman was phenomenal for PSG last season and was their best performer. There's a high chance that he gets a buff on his 91-overall rating in FIFA 23. Unlike him, Messi, Karim Benzema, and Robert Lewandowski are unlikely to get buffs.

All three were decent performers, with Lewandowski lighting up the stage for Barcelona. However, they are also older, which means their overalls in EA Sports FC 24 will likely be the same as FIFA 23 (91).

Erling Braut Haaland is the cover star of Football Club 24.

Kevin De Bruyne could get a boost to his 91 overall in EA Sports FC 24, as he was key to Manchester City landing the treble. A promotion to a rating of 92 could make him the highest-rated player in the upcoming game.

Another favorite is Manchester City forward Erling Haaland. Rumors suggest that the Norwegian will be the face of this year's game. Many fans felt that his rating in FIFA 23 didn't justify his abilities, as he was superb for the Cityzens, breaking many records along the way. The possibility of EA Sports rewarding him with a significant boost in overall ratings can't be ruled out just yet.

