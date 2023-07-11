3 things to expect from the EA Sports FC 24 reveal

EA Sports recently unveiled the cover for the ultimate edition of EA Sports FC 24, its upcoming flagship football simulation game. This was accompanied by the information that it will be releasing an official reveal trailer to divulge more details about the much-anticipated title on July 13, causing quite a stir among the fanbase on social media.

While the developer has kept details about the new features under wraps, there have been multiple leaks and rumors on social media to provide gamers with a hint of what they can expect from EA Sports FC 24. With the franchise being completely rebranded, fans are anticipating some major changes for the future of the series.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks and rumors from social media.

What to expect from EA Sports FC 24 reveal on July 13

1) The official launch date and pre-order release date

Probably the most important bit of information that gamers are looking forward to is the release date. With FIFA 23 rapidly approaching its conclusive stages, fans are already eager to play the next title and experience the future of football simulation. However, there has been no indication from EA Sports as to when the game will actually be available.

If leaks on social media are to be given any credit, EA Sports FC 24 will have a similar release window compared to its predecessors. Rumors suggest that the Ultimate Edition of the game will be up for grabs on September 22, with the Standard Edition releasing a week later on September 29.

Leaks have also hinted at the pre-order process beginning on July 13. With the full reveal being scheduled for the same day, there is a good chance that this rumor will prove to be true.

2) The featured cover star

The cover for the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 24 features an expansive roster of superstars from the past as well as the present. With the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Vinicius Junior sharing the stage with legends like Pele and Zinedine Zidane, fans will be wondering who the actual featured cover star for the game will be.

Historically, the series has had one prominent athlete leading the line as the main man on the cover. This mantle was carried by Kylian Mbappe over the past couple of years, but rumors suggest that the role will now pass on to Manchester City marksman Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has had a stellar debut season in the Premier League, winning the treble with his new club and breaking goalscoring records everywhere. If the rumor proves to be true, this could also significantly affect his rating in EA Sports FC 24 and make him even more overpowered on the virtual pitch.

3) New features and major changes

The introduction of new features is the most exciting part of the reveal, as gamers learn more about the upcoming title and how it will affect their experience. Based on leaks and rumors, EA Sports FC is shaping up to be the most groundbreaking and revolutionary title in the history of football simulation games, as both men and women will play together in Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Team is the most popular game mode in the franchise, earning EA a significant portion of its annual revenue. Naturally, this is the mode that also receives the most attention in terms of new features.

Apart from the inclusion of female footballers, the chemistry system is also rumored to change in EA Sports FC 24, along with the introduction of new Icons like Zico and Sir Bobby Charlton.

When it comes to the overall gameplay and in-game mechanics, EA Sports FC 24 will employ the brand-new Hypermotion V system, which features more animations and captured frames than its predecessors to provide an immersive and authentic feel to the gameplay.

