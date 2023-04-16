How to play the UEFA Champions League in FIFA 23

The UEFA Champions League is arguably the most coveted trophy in club football, and its significance is depicted accurately in the world of FIFA 23 as well. Since EA Sports gained the rights to the premier club competition in Europe in 2019, the franchise has integrated the tournament in excellent fashion, offering gamers plenty of ways to participate.

EA Sports implemented the UEFA Champions League in several popular modes in FIFA 23. Not only can players participate in the tournament mode in offline play, but it is also a crucial part of the career mode experience. Even Ultimate Team has a plethora of content surrounding the UCL, bringing even more attention to these exclusive rights.

The UEFA Champions League is extremely enjoyable in FIFA 23

There are multiple ways to experience the classic UCL experience within the realm of FIFA 23, including tournament mode, career mode, and Ultimate Team.

How to participate in the UEFA Champions League tournament mode?

The most authentic and realistic depiction of the UCL in FIFA 23 is in offline tournaments. Not only can gamers choose the team they want and take them through the motions of the most exciting European club football event, but they can also alter the participants and group structures.

Here's how to access the game mode:

Go to Play Modes Go to Quick Play modes Go to Tournaments Select the UEFA Champions League Select the team of your choosing and alter the groups if necessary

Fans of the female side of the sport can even participate in the UEFA Women's Champions League, which is a recent addition to FIFA 23.

How is the UEFA Champions League integrated in career mode?

The official UCL branding allows EA Sports to provide the most immersive career mode experience in the franchise's history. Gamers representing European clubs can help their team rise through the ranks and ultimately qualify for the UCL.

The matchday broadcast experience for UCL games is more unique and entertaining than ever in FIFA 23 career mode, making fans truly feel as if they are in the midst of the tournament.

Is the UCL present in Ultimate Team?

The UCL has been an integral part of Ultimate Team since FIFA 19. There have been multiple themed promos over the course of the game cycle that represent the various UEFA club competitions, including Road to the Knockouts, Team of the Tournament and Road to the Final.

These are dynamic items that receive upgrades based on their team's performance in the tournament, adding to the hype surrounding the event.

FUT 23 has also had multiple rosters of UEFA Man of the Match items, featuring footballers who stood out with impressive performances in crucial European fixtures.

