5 best FIFA 23 UEFA MOTM players in Ultimate Team

EA Sports has revealed an exciting Man of the Match (MOTM) squad for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which comes after an exciting round of European football fixtures across the top UEFA club competitions. The superstars present have led their team to victory in these coveted tournaments and have received impressive boosted versions in FUT.

However, the roster is a mixed bag when it comes to viability on the virtual pitch. While there are several overpowered items in the lineup, there are a lot of undesirable ones as well. With the release arriving in the middle of the FUT Birthday promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers will be eager to learn who the best players on the roster are.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Overpowered UEFA MOTM cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: Erling Haaland, Kai Havertz, and more

1) Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has been in sublime form for his new club, Manchester City, tearing apart defenses in the Premier League and now in the Champions League as well. The Norwegian marksman is regarded as the next big thing in the sport and has already begun to realize his true potential. He earned a spot on the FIFA 23 UEFA MOTM roster by scoring five goals in a single game against Leipzig.

Despite the lengthy acceleration style not being ideal for attackers anymore, Haaland is still a force to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch. He possesses the pace, finishing, and strength needed to dominate defenders, and his MOTM version will boost his Ones to Watch (OTW) card as well.

2) Bruno Fernandes

After the elimination of FC Barcelona and Arsenal from the Europa League, Manchester United are firm favorites to win the tournament. They solidified their stronghold over the title with an impressive win over Real Betis, and Bruno Fernandes was the star of the show, running the game in midfield.

Despite not being as highly-rated as his World Cup Stories variant, Bruno's MOTM card possesses similar stats and will be an incredible box-to-box midfielder in FIFA 23. He has well-rounded attributes that allow him to contribute effectively in both offense and defense, and he will be rather easy to fit into squads under the new chemistry system as well.

3) Kai Havertz

Against all odds, Chelsea secured a win over Borussia Dortmund and progressed to the next round of the Champions League. The London club put on an incredible showcase, with German maestro Kai Havertz being the leading force. He already has several special cards in FIFA 23, and his inclusion on the Man of the Match roster solidifies his position in the meta.

Despite not being the quickest or the most agile player, Havertz has the technical skills to be an excellent playmaking attacker. His latest iteration is similar in stats to his Rulebreakers version, but with far superior values in passing. Being a German attacker from the Premier League, he offers impressive chemistry links as well.

4) Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich is arguably one of the most underrated players in European football. Bayern Munich's midfield prowess has played a major role in their success over the years, and the German midfielder is a mainstay in their starting lineup. He is capable of playing in several defensive positions on the pitch, and his versatility is accurately depicted in his FIFA 23 card as well.

While his MOTM version is not as impressive as his Winter Wildcard edition due to the difference in dribbling stats, he is still a viable defensive midfielder for Bundesliga squads in FUT 23. He possesses adequate pace for the position, along with extremely impressive passing and defensive stats.

5) Edmond Tapsoba

Bayer Leverkusen are in excellent form under new coach Xabi Alonso, and their performances in the Europa League have been extremely impressive. After an amazing comeback victory against AS Monaco, the German club have made it all the way to the quarter-finals of the tournament with a dominant showing against Ferencvaros.

Edmond Tapsoba was their star performer in this fixture, and the FUT legend has earned an impressive MOTM version. He has been a fan-favorite since FIFA 21, and his second special version of the FIFA 23 campaign has reintroduced him to the elite-tier defensive meta due to his overpowered attributes. He has the pace, defending skills, and domineering physical presence to dispossess attackers with ease.

Poll : 0 votes