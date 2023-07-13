List of all leagues confirmed in EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24 will be a new step in the journey of this studio's historic football video game franchise, as it drops the tag of “FIFA” for the first time. Fans were greeted with a lot of information regarding the upcoming title at its full reveal on July 13. The livestream addressed the leagues and tournaments that will be officially available in this title. Given the long list of options, players will have plenty of teams to explore.

Licenses have been a cornerstone of the FIFA series as EA Sports relies on them to beat their rival studios. Many were unsure how the gaming giant would mitigate the problems created by this developer's dissociation with FIFA. As things stand, EA Sports FC 24 has all bases covered in terms of the official tournaments that will be there in this offering.

Which leagues will be in EA Sports FC 24?

EAFC 24 News @FUT23News Confirmed leagues licensed in EA FC!



- Premier League 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

- La Liga

- Ligue 1

- Serie A

- Bundesliga

- Eredivisie

- Liga Portugal

- MLS

- Champions League 🥇

- Europa League 🥈

- Conference League 🥉

- Championship 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

- League One 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

-… Confirmed leagues licensed in EA FC!- Premier League 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿- La Liga- Ligue 1- Serie A- Bundesliga- Eredivisie- Liga Portugal- MLS- Champions League 🥇- Europa League 🥈- Conference League 🥉- Championship 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿- League One 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿-… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨 Confirmed leagues licensed in EA FC! ✅- Premier League 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 - La Liga 🇪🇸 - Ligue 1 🇫🇷 - Serie A 🇮🇹 - Bundesliga 🇩🇪 - Eredivisie 🇳🇱 - Liga Portugal 🇵🇹 - MLS 🇺🇸 - Champions League 🥇 - Europa League 🥈 - Conference League 🥉 - Championship 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 - League One 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 -… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

A comprehensive list of leagues is available thanks to the official YouTube livestream and insider information. From top European competitions to elite European tournaments, there’s plenty to choose from in EA Sports FC 24.

Premier League

La Liga

Ligue 1

Serie A

Bundesliga

Eredivisie

Liga Portugal

MLS

Champions League

Europa League

Conference League

Championship

League One

League Two

SPFL

SSE Airtricity League

A League

Allsvenskan

Eliteserien

Bundesliga

Super Lig

Ekstraklasa

Superliga Argentina

Belgian Pro League

Saudi Pro League

Suisse Super League

Superliga Romania

Chinese Super League

K League

K League 2

2. Bundesliga

3. Liga

UWCL

WSL

Liga F

FrauenBundesliga

There are certain changes this game will see over its predecessor, as the Indian Super League license seems to have ended. However, EA Sports FC 24 will feature more competitions in women’s football. The German and Spanish leagues have been added, which feature some huge clubs and names.

All three tiers of the European club competition will be available once again. Last year, gamers received special promos themed around those tournaments in FIFA 23, and the same could happen once again.

Additionally, more leagues could be added throughout the year. Some licenses for various competitions are unavailable due to Konami being in possession of them for its eFootball title. Nevertheless, it’s quite an expansive list of available options.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : 0 votes