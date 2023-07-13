EA Sports FC 24 reveal: Time, How to watch, livestream, features and more

EA Sports FC 24’s first major trailer reveal is coming up later tonight, on July 13, as the developers are set to flag a new journey. For the first time in the franchise’s history, EA Sports will be going to reveal a product that won’t contain the signature FIFA tag in its name. All eyes are turned toward what the developers have in store for the community, and tonight is rumored to be the first such instance.

The developers have already informed us that tonight will be the first major trailer and gameplay showcase. While they haven’t stated the contents, the community has been speculating. Much of that largely appears from the trailer releases in the previous years. Let’s look at what to expect from tonight’s EA Sports FC 24 reveal stream and how to watch it.

When will the EA Sports FC 24 full trailer release?

The first official unveiling surrounding EA Sports FC 24 has been the cover for the Ultimate Edition. It was followed by an announcement trailer, and the developers mentioned the next step in the journey. The date and timings for the full trailer were disclosed earlier, and it’s set to take place on July 13. The live premiere will commence at 5:30 pm UK time.

Glimpsing the live stream is pretty simple. Viewers can watch it by clicking here, leading them to the Premier window EA Sports created on its official YouTube channel. Fans are also requested to select Notify Me so they don’t miss out on any actions.

What to expect from the EA Sports FC 24 full trailer?

As mentioned, the developers haven’t explicitly stated what they will show the community. However, information surrounding pre-orders could be one of the major reveals. There are rumors about EA Sports making some changes from the past, but it’s yet to be confirmed.

FIFA 23 News @FIFA22_INFO EA FC Announcement Day



• Gameplay Reveal

• Hypermotion V Reveal

• First Ultimate Team News

• Pre Order Details

• First Pitch Notes

• Cover Reveal ( Haaland )



Fans eagerly await to know more about HyperMotion V. It’s expected to be a more refined product built on the HyperMotion 2.0 engine running FIFA 23. HyperMotion V could introduce a new set of animations that could make EA Sports FC 24 much more immersive.

Tonight’s full reveal could also disclose information about this year’s cover icon and Ultimate Team. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is rumored to appear on the game’s cover, replacing Kylian Mbappe. As for Ultimate Team, the upcoming game could become the first title where male and female footballers will grace the field together.

