EA FC Mobile: All clubs available in the limited beta

EA FC Mobile limited beta went live on August 1, with EA Sports releasing it in selected regions. The recently arrived beta is available on both Android and iOS and provides the first glimpse at all the new features coming to the upcoming launch. While the game modes will be the major point of attraction, players will also be able to experience footballers from some of the world's best clubs.

Since it's a limited beta, there are limitations in the game modes available in EA FC Mobile. The primary objective is to test the game and evince the bugs and glitches that might exist. However, players can use footballers from Europe's top five leagues. It will be much easier to obtain different cards in the limited beta compared to the full game so that one can enjoy almost all of them in due time.

All EA FC Mobile clubs and players

For the limited beta, EA Sports has included nine teams so far. All the clubs are popular names in the football world, with their base rosters included.

Manchester City

Chelsea

Liverpool

Tottenham

PSG

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Juventus

Borussia Dortmund

It's important to note that only the base cards have been included in the EA FC Mobile limited beta. However, these clubs will receive special cards in the full release. There will also be players from other clubs worldwide. Despite losing the FIFA license, EA Sports has secured special partnerships with various international leagues.

EA FC Mobile limited beta features

EA Sports has already announced all the different game modes and contents that players will enjoy in the EA FC Mobile limited beta.

Base Player Roster from Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, PSG, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund.

New 23/24 Kits for the nine featured teams.

Preseason Beta Event with Skill Games and Matches

VS Attack and Head to Head

Locker Room

New Gameplay Controls

New Menus and UI

Updated Audio Commentary

Login Bonus Rewards

The limited beta includes some interesting changes, which will be incorporated into the full launch. The game's speed will be quite different from previous editions.

Moreover, adding new play styles will make footballers react more authentically. It remains to be seen how successful the limited beta will be before the full release in the upcoming months. EA Sports is yet to inform the dates for the full release as of writing.