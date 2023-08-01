EA FC Mobile limited beta is opening prior to the football simulator video game's expected launch during winter this year. EA Sports has promised authentic, immersive gameplay, including all the popular leagues, players, and teams, in this completely new football game. They are about to launch a beta version of the game to collect information from gamers to fine-tune it before its final release.

The limited beta of the game opened on July 31, 2023, Monday (Pacific Time), and will continue until August 31, 2023, Thursday (Pacific Time). The developers have asked players to test the new features, visuals, and gameplay and provide feedback that will help them refine the overall experience.

Which countries have access to EA FC Mobile limited beta: Platforms, and how to join the program?

Try out these new additions:

New Gameplay Features & Controls

Customize your team in Locker Room

Once the game hits the market, it will be available for download in the respective digital storefronts of your operating system. Here is how to join the limited beta:

Android: Users can join the beta by downloading it from the Google Play Store directly. Android users from Malaysia, Australia, Canada, and Romania can enlist themselves as beta players through the aforementioned process.

iOS: Users can join the program via a limited testflight link. The developers ask iOS users to stay tuned to their social media handles for such link drops.

EA FC Mobile limited beta: Features

The EA FC Mobile limited beta version has disabled in-game purchases. Therefore, beta testers will not have any videos or walls. Progress made in the beta version will also not carry over into the live game.

That being said, here are the gameplay features to expect in the upcoming beta:

Redefine the ebb and flow of the game to allow more authentic actions

Reflect authentic player traits with more attribute impact

A more realistic shot system that better reflects real-life trajectories

Improved replays of goals from different dynamic camera angles

Take command of the pitch with power shots, hard tackles, and more.

The EA FC Mobile limited beta will also offer some sneak peeks of the content arriving soon on mobile devices, such as:

Base Player Roster from Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, and six other top European clubs

New 23/24 kits for those nine featured teams.

Preseason Beta Events

VS Attack and Head to head

New gameplay control

Locker Room

Login Bonus rewards

New Menus and UI

New gameplay controls

Updated audio commentary

All login methods except GUEST will be disabled in the EA FC Mobile limited beta edition. Players are expected to report bugs or any technical issues on the Beta forums. They can also share their feedback in the Beta forum threads.

EA FC Mobile will arrive soon on mobile devices. The developers have asked gamers to be patient and stay tuned to their social accounts for more information regarding carryover, as details regarding this will be shared closer to the game's launch.