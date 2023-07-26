EA Sports releases FIFA Mobile Retro Stars cards led by Ronaldo and Haaland

A new Retro Stars promo has been added to FIFA Mobile, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland leading the latest batch of player cards. EA Sports released three lists of player cards on the title's social media handles. These additions will help gamers worldwide relive the footballers' best moments from the previous season and the iconic moments of legends from the past.

Once the promo goes live in a few hours, FIFA Mobile gamers can play the new event and try to obtain the cards.

Ronaldo and Haaland's Retro Stars Cards will be hot-selling items in FIFA Mobile

While Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a rich vein of form at Al Nassr, Erling Haaland has won a treble and created multiple records playing for Manchester City. Hence, their 117-rated Retro Stars cards are justified and have resulted in a great deal of buzz among FIFA Mobile gamers.

A total of 37 cards (excluding Ronaldo and Haaland) featuring footballers and legends have also been teased by EA Sports.

Here's a look at the other superstars who have been added to the upcoming Retro Stars promo in FIFA Mobile (ranked in descending order):

Emmanuel Petit - 117, CDM

David Beckham - 117, CM

Edwin Van Der Sar - 117, GK

Saeed Al Owairan - 116, RW

Javier Zanetti - 116, RB

Rudi Voller - 116, ST

Neymar Jr. - 116, CAM

Antonio Rudiger - 116, CB

Vinicius Jr. - 116, LW

Rivaldo - 115, ST

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia - 115, LW

Alexis Sanchez - 115, CF

Renato Sanches - 115, CM

Ederson Moraes - 115, GK

David Trezeguet - 113, ST

Gavi - 114, CM

Petr Cech - 113, GK

Antonio Di Natale - 112, ST

Rui Costa - 112, CAM

Inaki Williams - 112, ST

Kasper Schmeichel - 112, GK

Harry Kane - 112, ST

Fernando Morientes - 111, ST

Papu Gomez - 110, LW

Destiny Udogie - 111, LB

Alejandro Garnacho - 111, LW

Filip Kostic - 110, LM

Mamadou Sakho - 110, CB

Yannick Carrasco - 109, LW

Borja Iglesias - 109, ST

Al Dawsari - 109, LW

Amine Gouiri - 108, ST

Dodo - 107, RB

Lloyd Kelly - 107, CB

Lucas Robertone - 107, CAM

Ahmed Hegazi - 106, CB

Christian Tello - 106, LW

These player cards will certainly be on every gamer's wishlist once the Retro Stars promo goes live. This is because they will help fans build a stronger team, which can give them an edge in Division Rivals matches.

FIFA Mobile fans should note that the aforementioned Retro Stars cards will be rare items in the market. Those who manage to get hold of them and choose to trade them will likely accrue millions of FIFA Coins.