EA Sports releases FIFA Mobile Saudi Pro League TOTS cards led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca

Cristiano Ronaldo and Anderson Talisca have been running riot in Saudi Pro League matches. To celebrate their spectacular performances, EA Sports has released the two players' TOTS cards in FIFA Mobile. The pair is joined by other stars of the SPL, and their introduction has created a buzz in the game's community.

Similar to other leagues, the SPL TOTS cards will be available in live events as well in Store packs. Those who complete missions or open packs (using gems or FIFA points) may get hold of the superstars and add them to their FUT.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Talisca's cards could be chart-buster items in the upcoming FIFA Mobile Saudi Pro League TOTS Chapter

A few hours back, EA Sports took to the official social media accounts of FIFA Mobile to announce the list of Saudi Pro League TOTS cards. The announcement revealed that 11 SPL players are featured on the list. Their high attributes and OVR will make them chart-buster items.

Here's the entire list of SPL TOTS cards in the FIFA Mobile TOTS promo:

Cristiano Ronaldo - ST - 112, Portugal and Al Nassr FC

Anderson Talisca - CAM - 110, Brazil and Al Nassr FC

Odion Ighalo - ST - 108, Nigeria and Al Hilal SFC

Kaku - CAM - 107, Paraguay and Al Taawoun FC

Luiz Gustavo - CDM - 107, Brazil and Al Nassr FC

Ahmed Hegazi - CB - 107, Egypt and Al Ittihad Club

Marcelo Grohe - GK - 107, Brazil and Al Ittihad Club

Mohamed Fouzair - RW - 106, Morocco and Al Raed FC

Romarinho - CF - 106, Brazil and Al Ittihad Club

Moteb Al Harbi - LB - 106, Saudi Arabia and Al Shabab FC

Hassan Tombakti - CB - 106, Saudi Arabia and Al Shabab FC

All these Saudi Pro League players will have boosted stats in the game. As a result, they will likely be on many gamers' wishlists once the Saudi Pro League Chapter (similar to the Premier League Chapter) is introduced in the Team of the Season promo. The inclusion of these cards will allow gamers to construct a stronger lineup, giving them an edge in H2H matches.

It should be noted that the Saudi Pro League TOTS cards will be rare items in the in-game market. Those who manage to get hold of them and sell them will make a substantial profit.

