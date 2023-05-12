FIFA Mobile TOTS Premier League Chapter guide: Missions, rewards, and more

Following weeks of speculation, the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo finally arrived in FIFA Mobile earlier today. The new promo has included several chapters like Community, Premier League, TOTS Icons, and TOTS Collection. Given that the Premier League is widely regarded as the most-watched football league globally, its respective chapter has quickly become a favorite among FIFA Mobile players, generating considerable excitement within the gaming community.

Premier League TOTS Chapter offers great player cards to FIFA Mobile players

The Premier League TOTS Chapter in FIFA Mobile is divided into five difficulty levels with increasing levels of missions and quality of rewards. Each Difficulty Level's missions and rewards will refresh after every seven days.

Here's a look at the different Difficulty Levels, their rewards, and the missions included in them:

Difficulty Level 1: Offers a Random 103+ OVR TOTS23 PL Player, which can be unlocked after collecting 50 TOTS PL Points.

Skill Game: Freekick Bricks - TOTS PL Points x18.

Difficulty Level 2: Offers a Random 104+ OVR TOTS23 PL Player, which can be unlocked after collecting 100 TOTS PL Points.

Skill Game: Dribble Gates - TOTS PL Points x24.

Difficulty Level 3: Offers a Random 106 OVR TOTS23 PL Player, which can be unlocked after collecting 150 TOTS PL Points.

Match against 60 OVR Nottingham Forest after 50 minutes with scoreline 1-2 - TOTS PL Points x30.

Difficulty Level 4: Offers a 108 LM OVR TOTS23 PL Kaoru Mitoma, which can be unlocked after collecting 300 TOTS PL Points.

Match against 60 OVR Wolverhampton Wanderers after 35 minutes with scoreline 1-2 - TOTS PL Points x20.

Watch the Advertisement video - TOTS PL Points x16.

Difficulty Level 5: Offers a 110 OVR RB TOTS23 PL Kieran Trippier, which can be unlocked after collecting 400 TOTS PL Points.

Match against 60 OVR Nottingham Forest after 50 minutes with scoreline 1-2 - TOTS PL Points x21.

Skill Game: Penalty - Targets and Cutouts - TOTS PL Points x21.

List of best Premier League TOTS player cards in FIFA Mobile

Apart from Mitoma and Trippier (available in the Difficulty Level 4 and 5 rewards), EA Sports has also introduced many other great footballers in the Difficulty 1,2 and 3 reward sections. These cards might also feature in the upcoming weeks as the main rewards in Difficulty Levels 4 and 5.

Here's the list of the TOTS PL cards available in FIFA Mobile's Premier League Chapter:

Erling Haaland - 111 - CAM,

Kevin De Bruyne - 111 - CAM

Casemiro - 112 - CDM

William Saliba - 112 - CB

Harry Kane - 111 - ST

Mohamed Salah - 111 - RW

Matin Odegaard - 111 - CAM

Ruben Dias - 111 - CB

Marcus Rashford - 110 - RW

Bukayo Saka - 110 - RM

Kieran Trippier - 110 - RB

Aaron Ramsdale - 110 - GK

Ollie Watkins - 109 - ST

Gabriel Martinelli - 109 - LM

Bruno Guimares - 109 - CM

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 109 - LB

Furthermore, a TOTS PL Pass and PL Challenge mode is also added to the Premier League Chapter. FIFA Mobile gamers can also get great player cards from these sub-events.

