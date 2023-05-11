EA Sports releases FIFA Mobile TOTS Icon cards led by Maldini and Drogba

Global legends Paolo Maldini and Didier Drogba have appeared in the first row of the TOTS Icon cards in FIFA Mobile, creating a massive deal of buzz in the gaming community. The cards are part of the upcoming Team of the Year promo available in the mobile variant of FIFA. To celebrate their stellar career, EA Sports has released their cards in a list that showcases some of the best icons to have ever graced the football pitch.

Similar to the TOTY promo, the TOTS promo cards will be available in events as well in Store packs. Those who successfully complete missions or open packs may get a hold of the icons and add them to their FUT. Meanwhile, other icons in the promo are also breathtakingly insane.

Maldini and Drogba's Icon Cards could be the most sought-after items in the new FIFA Mobile TOTS promo

After weeks of speculation by fans, EA Sports took to the official Instagram and Twiiter handle of FIFA Mobile a few hours ago to announce the addition of TOTS Icon Cards in the title. The announcement revealed a total of eight icons that will be featured on the list, and their high OVR will make them highly sought after by players.

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE



Who will grace your squad? Legendary players that will take your team to the next level. This is your first #TOTS ICONs team!Who will grace your squad? Legendary players that will take your team to the next level. This is your first #TOTS ICONs team! 👑Who will grace your squad? https://t.co/F9aIVpnnkf

Apart from the two legends, the list also features icons from global leagues. Here's an overview of the entire list of Icon Cards in the FIFA Mobile TOTS promo:

Paolo Maldini - CB - 115, Italy and AC Milan

Didier Drogba - ST - 114, Ivory Coast and Chelsea

Jairzinho - RW - 114, Brazil and Botafogo

Xavi Hernandez - CM - 113, Spain and Barcelona

Carlos Alberto Torres - RB - 113, Brazil and Fluminense

Kenny Dalglish - ST - 112, Scotland and Liverpool

Marcel Desailly - CB - 112, France and Nantes

Zianluca Zambrotta - RB - 112, Italy and Juventus

As stated, all icons will have boosted stats and will be on every gamer's wishlist once the Team of the Season promo goes live. The addition of these cards will allow users to build a stronger lineup, which can give them an edge in matches.

FIFA Mobile players should be aware that the aforementioned TOTS Icon Cards will be rare in the in-game market. Those who manage to obtain them and choose to sell them will likely make a substantial profit.

Poll : 0 votes