EA Sports releases FIFA Mobile Premier League TOTS cards featuring Haaland, De Bruyne, and more

EA Sports has announced the list of Premier League Team of the Season cards in FIFA Mobile's upcoming TOTS promo. A total of 16 footballers feature on the list, including Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. Fans of the game have been buzzing since the announcement was made on the game's official Twitter and Instagram handles.

Who steps into your squad? After historic runs and broken records, this season has been filled with excitement. Meet your Premier League #TOTS ! 🦁Who steps into your squad? After historic runs and broken records, this season has been filled with excitement. Meet your Premier League #TOTS! 🦁 Who steps into your squad? https://t.co/DuLKzLWNJf

According to the announcement, the TOTS promo will bring in new live events as well as exclusive packs in the in-game store.

List of new Premier League TOTS cards in FIFA Mobile

Besides the Manchester City duo of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, the list of TOTS cards in FIFA Mobile features many other superstars who have put in brilliant performances in the Premier League 2022-23 season.

Gamers who open packs and complete available exchanges or quests in the Team of the Season promo can get hold of some of these player cards and directly add them to their Ultimate Team.

Here are the other Premier League TOTS cards arriving in FIFA Mobile apart from Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne:

Casemiro - CDM - 112, Brazil and Manchester United

William Saliba - CB - 112, France and Arsenal

Harry Kane - ST - 111, England and Tottenham Hotspur

Mohamed Salah - RW - 111, Egypt and Liverpool

Marin Odegaard - CAM - 111, Norway and Arsenal

Ruben Dias - CB - 111, Portugal and Manchester City

Marcus Rashford - RW - 110, England and Manchester United

Bukayo Saka - RM - 110, England and Arsenal

Kieran Trippier - RB - 110, England and Newcastle United

Aaron Ramsdale - GK - 110, England and Arsenal

Ollie Watkins - ST - 109, England and Aston Villa

Gabriel Martinelli - LM - 109, Brazil and Arsenal

Bruno Guimares - CM - 109, Brazil and Newcastle United

Oleksandr Zinchenko - LB - 109, Ukraine and Arsenal

All these Premier League Team of the Season cards are set to have boosted stats. Getting the TOTS cards will help Premier League enthusiasts build a great team that will help them win more Division Rivals (H2H and VS Attack) matches.

While lower-rated cards will be available in plenty, the aforementioned cards will be included either in the Reward Path (similar to the TOTY promo) or in the Store packs. This means they will be a rarity in the market.

