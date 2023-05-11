EA Sports releases FIFA Mobile Premier League TOTS cards featuring Haaland, De Bruyne, and more

EA Sports has announced the list of Premier League Team of the Season cards in FIFA Mobile's upcoming TOTS promo. A total of 16 footballers feature on the list, including Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. Fans of the game have been buzzing since the announcement was made on the game's official Twitter and Instagram handles.
According to the announcement, the TOTS promo will bring in new live events as well as exclusive packs in the in-game store.
List of new Premier League TOTS cards in FIFA Mobile
Besides the Manchester City duo of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, the list of TOTS cards in FIFA Mobile features many other superstars who have put in brilliant performances in the Premier League 2022-23 season.
Gamers who open packs and complete available exchanges or quests in the Team of the Season promo can get hold of some of these player cards and directly add them to their Ultimate Team.
Here are the other Premier League TOTS cards arriving in FIFA Mobile apart from Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne:
- Casemiro - CDM - 112, Brazil and Manchester United
- William Saliba - CB - 112, France and Arsenal
- Harry Kane - ST - 111, England and Tottenham Hotspur
- Mohamed Salah - RW - 111, Egypt and Liverpool
- Marin Odegaard - CAM - 111, Norway and Arsenal
- Ruben Dias - CB - 111, Portugal and Manchester City
- Marcus Rashford - RW - 110, England and Manchester United
- Bukayo Saka - RM - 110, England and Arsenal
- Kieran Trippier - RB - 110, England and Newcastle United
- Aaron Ramsdale - GK - 110, England and Arsenal
- Ollie Watkins - ST - 109, England and Aston Villa
- Gabriel Martinelli - LM - 109, Brazil and Arsenal
- Bruno Guimares - CM - 109, Brazil and Newcastle United
- Oleksandr Zinchenko - LB - 109, Ukraine and Arsenal
All these Premier League Team of the Season cards are set to have boosted stats. Getting the TOTS cards will help Premier League enthusiasts build a great team that will help them win more Division Rivals (H2H and VS Attack) matches.
While lower-rated cards will be available in plenty, the aforementioned cards will be included either in the Reward Path (similar to the TOTY promo) or in the Store packs. This means they will be a rarity in the market.