FIFA Mobile Premier League Pass: Rewards, how to get TOTS PL Credits, and more

Over the years, FIFA Mobile has leapfrogged its contemporaries to emerge as the most popular football game on mobile. With millions of gamers across the world playing it on a daily basis, EA Sports introduces new promos at periodic intervals. The latest Team of the Season (TOTS) promo has introduced the Premier League (PL) Pass, a new addition to the title that allows gamers to obtain exclusive items, player cards, and more.

The new Premier League Pass in FIFA Mobile contains stunning rewards

EA Sports has modeled the new Premier League Pass on the seasonal Star Pass. It is similarly segregated into two divisions — Paid and Free — and can be bought with 1,000 FIFA Points.

Here's a list of the ranked rewards included in the new PL Pass in FIFA Mobile:

Rank 1: 106 OVR TOTS PL Player card

106 OVR TOTS PL Player card Rank 2: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 3: 200 Skill Boost

200 Skill Boost Rank 4: 20 Pass Tokens

20 Pass Tokens Rank 5: 1000 Gems

1000 Gems Rank 6: 2 Rank-up Items

2 Rank-up Items Rank 7: 500k FIFA Coins

500k FIFA Coins Rank 8: 200 Skill Boost

200 Skill Boost Rank 9: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 10: 107+ OVR TOTS PL Player card

107+ OVR TOTS PL Player card Rank 11: 500k FIFA Coins

500k FIFA Coins Rank 12: 20 Pass Tokens

20 Pass Tokens Rank 13: 250 FIFA Points

250 FIFA Points Rank 14: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 15: 111 OVR RW - Mohamed Salah

Those unable to purchase the Premier League Pass in FIFA Mobile can still obtain great rewards. However, they will get a reduced quantity of items compared to those purchasing the pass.

Gamers can acquire 300 gems instead of FIFA Points and a 109-rated CM - Bruno Guimaraes instead of Mohamed Salah.

How can FIFA Mobile players earn TOTS PL Credits?

EA Sports has added two new categories to the Quests tab of FIFA Mobile. The new additions are called TOTS23 PL Daily Quests and TOTS23 PL Weekly Quests. They contain a few simple missions/quests that gamers can quickly complete to get their hands on TOTS PL Credits that will help them rank up in the PL Pass.

TOTS23 PL Daily Quests

A total of 400 TOTS PL Credits are up for redemption from TOTS23 PL Daily Quests. Here's an overview of the TOTS23 PL Daily Quests introduced after the latest FIFA Mobile update:

Master Goalscorer: Score 10 goals in any mode - 200 Training Transfer Items, 80 TOTS PL Credits

Score 10 goals in any mode - 200 Training Transfer Items, 80 TOTS PL Credits Division Rivals: Win three Manager mode or H2H matches - 500,000 Coins and 80 TOTS PL Credits

Win three Manager mode or H2H matches - 500,000 Coins and 80 TOTS PL Credits Shield of Defender: Complete five tackles - 20 TOTS PL Points and 80 TOTS PL Credits

Complete five tackles - 20 TOTS PL Points and 80 TOTS PL Credits Trainer: Train any player twice - 300,000 Coins and 80 TOTS PL Credits

Train any player twice - 300,000 Coins and 80 TOTS PL Credits Daily Store: Acquire a pack from the Store - 200 Skill Boost and 80 TOTS PL Credits

TOTS23 PL Weekly Quests

Gamers can also earn a total of 400 TOTS PL Credits every week if they complete the available weekly quest. Here's a look at the only TOTS23 PL Weekly Quest:

Complete all the TOTS23 PL Daily Quests five times - 2,000,000 coins, 400 TOTS PL Credits, and 106+ OVR TOTS PL Player card

All the TOTS23 PL quests are easy to complete. However, FIFA Mobile gamers must not forget to claim the rewards once a quest is completed.

Poll : 0 votes