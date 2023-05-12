FIFA Mobile TOTS Community event guide: Rewards, missions, and more

The Team of the Season (TOTS) promo is live in FIFA Mobile. It introduces a TOTS Community event that contains easy missions and offers great cards of players featured in the Community TOTS lineup as well as TOTS nominees. The event also offers other rewards like coins and gems. However, the possibility of getting free FIFA Points has left players buzzing with excitement.

This article takes a closer look at the FIFA Mobile TOTS Community event, as well as its missions and rewards.

TOTS Community event offers excellent rewards to FIFA Mobile players

The new TOTS Community event features two reward groups that contain different types of rewards (14 each). FIFA Mobile gamers can spend 60 Community Points to get hold of a random reward.

TOTS Community Reward A

The first reward group is known as TOTS Community Reward A and is the only group available for selection right now.

Here's an overview of all the rewards available in the TOTS Community Reward A:

109 OVR ST - Alvaro Morata (Community TOTS)

200 Skill Boost

103 OVR CM - Mads Bidstrup (TOTS Nominee)

500 Training Transfer Items

Two random Rank Item I

105 OVR CB - Lucas Marinez Quarta (TOTS Nominee)

500 Gems

107 OVR LM - Steven Bergwijn (TOTS Eredivise)

200000 Coins

100 FIFA Points

1000 Gems

300 Skill Boost

Random 103+ OVR TOTS Player

1000000 Coins

TOTS Community Reward B

A second Reward group (Community Reward B) will also be added to the Team of the Season Community event. This group can only be unlocked after 15 days (May 27).

Here's a look at the different items up for redemption in the TOTS Community Reward B:

109 OVR RB - Danilo (Community TOTS)

200 Skill Boost

103 OVR CM - Hugo Vetlesen (TOTS Nominee)

500 Training Transfer Items

Two random Rank Item I

105 OVR ST - Goncalo Matias Ramos (TOTS Nominee)

500 Gems

107 OVR RM - Samuel Chukwueze (Community TOTS)

200000 Coins

100 FIFA Points

1000 Gems

300 Skill Boost

Random 103+ OVR TOTS Player

1000000 Coins

List of all the missions available in the TOTS Community event

EA Sports has added a total of six free missions to the TOTS Community event. Players can get a total of 55 TOTS Community Points every day and 2945 TOTS Community Points throughout the entire event.

Skill game: Opponent Race - TOTS Community Points x5

Skill game: Shooting 1 on 1 - TOTS Community Points x5

Match: 0-0 against 70 OVR Feyenoord after 50 minutes - TOTS Community Points x10

Match: 0-0 against 70 OVR Benfica after 30 minutes - TOTS Community Points x10

TOTS Daily Reward - TOTS Community Points x5

Advertisement video - TOTS Community Points x10 (redeemable twice a day)

FIFA Mobile gamers can also spend FIFA Points to get TOTS Community Points. While the Daily Offer requires 250 FIFA Points and will reward 25 TOTS Community Points, the Points Offer requires 1000 FIFA Points for 50 TOTS Community Points.

