FIFA Mobile Community TOTS: Player cards, leaked sub-event, and more

EA Sports has unveiled the Community Team of the Season cards list in FIFA Mobile's upcoming TOTS promo. The list features 14 great footballers (selected by the fans), and the announcement was made on the game's official social media handle a few hours ago.

According to the announcement, the TOTS promo will bring an exclusive Community TOTS event and Store Packs. These packs will offer incredibly impressive player cards, FIFA points, coins, and more.

List of new Community TOTS cards in FIFA Mobile

The Community TOTS cards are special items in the upcoming Team of the Season promo. Football lovers and FIFA users voted for their favourite players from the list of nominees announced earlier by EA Sports.

Here's an overview of the complete list of the Community TOTS cards arriving in FIFA Mobile :

Rodrygo - CDM - 112, Brazil and Real Madrid

Bernanrdo Silva - CB - 112, Portugal and Manchester City

Kingsley Coman - ST - 112, France and Bayern Munich

Kim Min Jae - RW - 112, South Korea and Napoli

Gabriel Jesus - CAM - 111, Brazil and Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez - CB - 111, Chile and Olympique de Marseille

Declan Rice - RW - 111, England and West Ham United

Nathan Ake - RM - 111, Netherlands and Manchester City

Ismael Bennacer - RB - 110, Algeria and AC Milan

Andrew Robertson - GK - 110, Scotland and Liverpool

David De Gea - ST - 110, Spain and Manchester United

Alvaro Morata - LM - 109, Brazil and Atletico Madrid

Joelinton - CM - 109, Brazil and Newcastle United

Danilo - LB - 109, Brazil and Juventus

Players who will get their hands on the aforementioned Community TOTS cards can build a strong team that will enable them to win more Division Rivals matchups (H2H and VS Attack).

While lower-rated cards can be easily obtained, the cards mentioned above will be more exclusive and can be found either as the main reward in the sub-events (similar to the TOTY promo) or the Store packs. This indicates that they will be a rarity in the in-game market.

Leaked Community TOTS sub-event will help users get player cards and FIFA Points

Based on the information provided in the latest FIFA Mobile Live Episode 19: Team of the Season stream on YouTube, there will be a separate Community sub-event within the forthcoming TOTS event. FIFA Mobile players will be offered eight daily missions/nodes (including skill missions, matches, and advertisement videos).

Timestamp: 22:08

Each of these nodes will help players get TOTS Community Points that they can use to redeem points available in the rewards wheel. Each reward will require 60 TOTS Community Points, and each wheel's main reward will be a Community TOTS Player. They will also be awarded with the elusive FIFA points in this sub-event.

While multiple reward wheels will be available in the sub-event, FIFA Mobile users can only unlock the next reward wheel after a 15-day interval.

