EA Sports releases FIFA Mobile Bundesliga TOTS cards featuring Bellingham, Kimmich, and more

After days of speculation, EA Sports has officially announced the list of Bundesliga Team of the Season cards in FIFA Mobile's ongoing TOTS promo. 16 breathtakingly good footballers feature on the list, including Jude Bellingham and Joshua Kimmich. The announcement was made on the title's official social media handles a few hours ago, leading to football enthusiasts and gamers buzzing with excitement.

Based on the announcement, the TOTS promo will replace the Premier League Chapter with the Bundesliga Chapter in the live events section and incorporate exclusive packs in the Store.

List of new Bundesliga TOTS cards in FIFA Mobile

Besides Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, the list of Bundesliga TOTS cards in FIFA Mobile features several other superstars who have showcased brilliant performances in the German League 2022-23 season.

Those who open packs and complete TOTS exchanges or daily quests in the Team of the Season promo can easily acquire some of these great player cards and add them to their main lineup.

Here's an overview of the other Bundesliga TOTS cards arriving in FIFA Mobile apart from Jude Bellingham and Joshua Kimmich:

Mattijs De Ligt - CM - 112, Netherlands and Bayern Munich

Randal Kolo Muani - ST - 111, France and Eintracht Frankfurt

Christopher Nkunku - CF - 111, France and RB Leipzig

Jamal Musiala - CAM - 111, Germany and Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies - LB - 111, Canada and Bayern Munich

Raphaël Guerreiro - LB - 110, Portugal and Borussia Dortmund

Jeremie Frimpong - RB - 110, Netherlands and Bayer Leverkusen

Gregor Kobel - GK - 110, Switzerland and Borussia Dortmund

Marcus Thuram - ST - 119, France and Borussia Monchengladbach

Niclas Füllkrug - ST - 119, Germany and SV Werder Bremen

Moussa Diaby - RW - 109, France and Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Julian Brandt - CAM - 109, Germany and Borussia Dortmund

Leroy Sane - LM - 109, Germany and Bayern Munich

Nico Schlotterbeck - CB - 109, Germany and Borussia Dortmund

All these Bundesliga Team of the Season cards will have boosted stats. Acquiring the TOTS cards will help Bundesliga followers build a great Ultimate Team that will eventually enable them to emerge victorioys in more Division Rivals (H2H and VS Attack) matches.

While lower-rated Bundesliga TOTS cards will be available in abundance, the aforementioned cards will be incorporated either in the Bundesliga Chapter (similar to the Premier League Chapter) or in the Store packs. This highlights that they will be a rarity in the in-game market.

