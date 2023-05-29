How to get millions of FIFA Coins from FIFA Mobile Exchange for free

A new update was recently incorporated in FIFA Mobile which witnessed the Exchange section undergo a complete overhaul. The changes have already generated a great deal of buzz amongst football enthusiasts and mobile gamers across the globe.

While the Foundation tab in the Exchange section helps gamers get coins in abundance, those in search of great player cards can use the other tabs: UCL 22-23, TOTS, and Heroes Journey 23.

FIFA Coins can be easily obtained from the revamped FIFA Mobile Exchange section

The revamped Exchange section in FIFA Mobile saw the Foundation Exchange tab undergo several changes as EA Sports added 13 new categories to it. All these offer Base Icon Packs and a plethora of FIFA Coins for free.

Here's a detailed overview of the Foundation Exchange in FIFA Mobile:

Base Icon Pack: Has no redemption limit

500K coins

Ten 80+ OVR Attacker

Ten 80+ OVR Midfielder

Ten 80+ OVR Defender

Five 80+ OVR Goalkeeper

50 Skill Boosts: Redeemable 30 times

Thirty Players with an OVR between 45 and 89

50 thousand coins: Redeemable 20 times

Five 70+ OVR player

200 thousand coins: Redeemable 20 times

Five 80+ OVR player

260 thousand - 520 thousand coins: Redeemable 30 times

One 102 OVR (tradable) Select 2023 Events Player

360 thousand - 720 thousand coins: Redeemable 30 times

One 103 OVR (tradable) 2023 Events Player

500 thousand - 1 million coins: Redeemable 30 times

One 104 OVR (tradable) 2023 Events Player

700 thousand - 1.4 million coins: Redeemable 20 times

One 105 OVR (tradable) 2023 Events Player

1.3 million - 2.6 million coins: Redeemable 20 times

One 106 OVR (tradable) Select 2023 Events Player

2.5 million - 5 million coins: Redeemable 20 times

One 107 OVR (tradable) Select 2023 Events Player

3.4 million - 6.8 million coins: Redeemable 10 times

One 108 OVR (tradable) Select 2023 Events Player

4.7 million - 9.4 million coins: Redeemable 10 times

One 109 OVR (tradable) Select 2023 Events Player

11 - 22 million coins: Redeemable 10 times

One 110 OVR (tradable) Select 2023 Events Player

How can FIFA Mobile players exchange coins for free?

As previously mentioned, the Exchange section in the game has undergone many changes. Here are the steps that you can follow to try out exchanges:

Step 1: Log in to FIFA Mobile using a preferred social media account.

Step 2: Make your way to the Exchange section, which can be found at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Tap on Foundation tab and choose your desired exchange of FIFA Coins using player cards.

Step 4: Check if the required player cards for exchange are available in the 'My Players' section. If they are unavailable, visit the in-game market or play different UCL and TOTS events to acquire them.

With so many FIFA Coins available for free, many new players across the globe will be eyeing to join FIFA Mobile and engage in a unique football gaming experience.

