EA Sports releases FIFA Mobile TOTS La Liga cards featuring Benzema, Lewandowski, and more

EA Sports has officially released the list of Team of the Season La Liga cards in FIFA Mobile's TOTS promo. The announcement was made on the game's official Twitter and Instagram handles. A total of 16 top-class players feature on the list, including star strikers like Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski.
The cards featured in the La Liga Chapter have been added to the live events section of FIFA Mobile. Exclusive packs in the store can also help gamers obtain these cards.
List of new TOTS La Liga cards in FIFA Mobile, including Benzema and Lewandowski
FIFA Mobile's list of TOTS La Liga cards features several players who have put in breathtaking performances in the 2022-23 season of the Spanish top flight.
Those who complete quests, missions, and TOTS exchanges or open store packs in the Team of the Season promo can easily acquire some of these boosted player cards and directly include them in their main lineup.
Here's a list of the other TOTS La Liga cards arriving in FIFA Mobile apart from Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski:
- Vinicius Junior - LW - 112, Brazil and Real Madrid
- Antoine Griezmann - CAM - 112, France and Atletico Madrid
- Raphinha - RW - 111, Brazil and Barcelona
- Luka Modric - CM - 111, Croatia and Real Madrid
- Pedri Gonazalez - CM - 111, Spain and Barcelona
- Eder Militao - CB - 111, Brazil and Real Madrid
- Federico Valverde - CM - 110, Uruguay and Real Madrid
- Mikel Merino - CM - 110, Spain and Real Sociedad
- Nahuel Molina - RB - 110, Argentina and Atletico Madrid
- Marc-Andre Ter Stegen - GK - 110, Germany and Barcelona
- Gabri Veiga - CM - 109, Spain and Celta de Vigo
- Pau Torres - CB - 109, Spain and Villareal
- Isi Palazon - RM - 108, Spain and Rayo Vallecano
- Jose Gaya - LB - 108, Spain and Valencia
All these Team of the Season La Liga cards have boosted stats and could help gamers build a great Ultimate Team. Moreover, since there are a lot of Spanish players, the team chemistry will be higher, helping FIFA Mobile players win more Division Rivals matches.
While lower-rated TOTS La Liga cards are available in abundance, the aforementioned cards have been incorporated into the new La Liga Chapter (similar to the concluded Bundesliga and Premier League Chapters). The rare cards can be redeemed from the in-game store using Gems and FIFA Points.