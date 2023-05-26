EA Sports releases FIFA Mobile TOTS La Liga cards featuring Benzema, Lewandowski, and more

EA Sports has officially released the list of Team of the Season La Liga cards in FIFA Mobile's TOTS promo. The announcement was made on the game's official Twitter and Instagram handles. A total of 16 top-class players feature on the list, including star strikers like Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski.

The cards featured in the La Liga Chapter have been added to the live events section of FIFA Mobile. Exclusive packs in the store can also help gamers obtain these cards.

List of new TOTS La Liga cards in FIFA Mobile, including Benzema and Lewandowski

FIFA Mobile's list of TOTS La Liga cards features several players who have put in breathtaking performances in the 2022-23 season of the Spanish top flight.

Those who complete quests, missions, and TOTS exchanges or open store packs in the Team of the Season promo can easily acquire some of these boosted player cards and directly include them in their main lineup.

Here's a list of the other TOTS La Liga cards arriving in FIFA Mobile apart from Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski:

Vinicius Junior - LW - 112, Brazil and Real Madrid

Antoine Griezmann - CAM - 112, France and Atletico Madrid

Raphinha - RW - 111, Brazil and Barcelona

Luka Modric - CM - 111, Croatia and Real Madrid

Pedri Gonazalez - CM - 111, Spain and Barcelona

Eder Militao - CB - 111, Brazil and Real Madrid

Federico Valverde - CM - 110, Uruguay and Real Madrid

Mikel Merino - CM - 110, Spain and Real Sociedad

Nahuel Molina - RB - 110, Argentina and Atletico Madrid

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen - GK - 110, Germany and Barcelona

Gabri Veiga - CM - 109, Spain and Celta de Vigo

Pau Torres - CB - 109, Spain and Villareal

Isi Palazon - RM - 108, Spain and Rayo Vallecano

Jose Gaya - LB - 108, Spain and Valencia

All these Team of the Season La Liga cards have boosted stats and could help gamers build a great Ultimate Team. Moreover, since there are a lot of Spanish players, the team chemistry will be higher, helping FIFA Mobile players win more Division Rivals matches.

While lower-rated TOTS La Liga cards are available in abundance, the aforementioned cards have been incorporated into the new La Liga Chapter (similar to the concluded Bundesliga and Premier League Chapters). The rare cards can be redeemed from the in-game store using Gems and FIFA Points.

