FIFA Mobile TOTS Exchange: Details, how to exchange, and more

After days of speculation, the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo has finally arrived in FIFA Mobile. The introduction has seen new changes made to the Exchange tab of the title.

FIFA Mobile users can now exchange TOTS, UCL, Shapeshifters, Fantasy Stars, and players of other 2023 events to get plenty of coins. They will also be able to get TOTS players and Prime Icons with a higher OVR.

New TOTS Player cards can be obtained from the FIFA Mobile Exchange section

The revamped Exchange section is segregated into two sub-categories: TOTS 23 and Foundation. While the former offers exclusive Team of the Season player cards and Prime Icons, the latter offers Base Icons and coins.

Here's a detailed overview of both sub-categories:

1) TOTS 23

106+ OVR TOTS Player

Six 103-105 OVR TOTS Player

108 OVR TOTS Player

Eight 106-107 TOTS Player

109 OVR TOTS Player

Three 108 OVR TOTS Player

110 OVR TOTS Player

Six 109 OVR TOTS Player

111 OVR TOTS Player

Three 110 OVR TOTS Player

112 OVR TOTS Player

Three 111 OVR TOTS Player

113 OVR Prime Icons Player

Four 112 OVR TOTS Player

114+ OVR Prime Icons Player

Three 113 OVR Prime Icons Player

TOTS Icons Tokens

20 Pass Points

2) Foundation

Base Icon Pack: Has no redemption limit

500K coins

Ten 80+ OVR Attacker

Ten 80+ OVR Midfielder

Ten 80+ OVR Defender

Five 80+ OVR Goalkeeper

50 Skill Boosts: Redeemable 30 times

Thirty Players with an OVR between 45 and 89.

50 thousand Coins: Redeemable 30 times

Five 70+ OVR player

200 thousand Coins: Redeemable 20 times

Five 80+ OVR player

350 - 700 thousand Coins: Redeemable 15 times

One 102 OVR (tradable) Select 2023 Events Player

500 thousand - 1 million Coins: Redeemable 15 times

One 103 OVR (tradable) Select 2023 Events Player

650 thousand - 1.3 million Coins: Redeemable 15 times

One 104 OVR (tradable) Select 2023 Events Player

900 thousand - 1.8 million Coins: Redeemable 10 times

One 105 OVR (tradable) Select 2023 Events Player

1.3 - 2.6 million Coins: Redeemable 10 times

One 106 OVR (tradable) Select 2023 Events Player

How can FIFA Mobile exchange player cards and items?

As mentioned earlier, the in-game Exchange section has undergone many changes. Here are the steps that you can follow to try out the exchanges:

Step 1: Log in to FIFA Mobile through the social media account of your choice.

Step 2: Visit the Exchange section, located at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Choose between the TOTS or Foundation tab to choose your desired exchange of player cards/items.

Step 4: Check the availability of the required player cards in the 'My Players' section. If unavailable, purchase the cards from the in-game market or play the different TOTS events to get your hands on them.

With so many new cards up for grabs, many players would like to join FIFA Mobile and enhance their football gaming experience.

