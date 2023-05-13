FIFA Mobile TOTS Premier League Challenge Mode: How to win, rewards, and more

The release of the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo in FIFA Mobile saw the introduction of a new Challenge Mode in the title. The TOTS Premier League Challenge Mode provides gamers with an opportunity to get FIFA Coins and exclusive TOTS player cards that will enable them to build a better lineup for Division Rivals matches.

This article aims to help gamers easily win the new TOTS Premier League Challenge Mode.

TOTS Premier League Challenge Mode in FIFA Mobile can be won easily with a good strategy

The TOTS Premier League Challenge Mode in FIFA Mobile is available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday every week. Besides the skill games, players will have to play two matches against AI and one against a real opponent. These matches can be easily won if the steps below are followed:

Matches against AI:

Step 1: Field your best team and utilize the Skill Boost for each player.

Step 2: Use the 'Attacking' tactic and try to score early goals.

Step 3: Once the goals are scored, change to a 'Defensive' or 'Balanced' tactic to emerge victorious.

For the Final match against a real opponent:

Step 1: Switch between the different tactics according to the match situation.

Step 2: Try to keep possession by playing more passes, and apply more pressure on the opponent.

Step 3: Find a weakness in the opponent's defensive line to score goals. Meanwhile, try to keep a strong defense line of your own.

Everything to know about FIFA Mobile TOTS Premier League Challenge Mode

The new TOTS Premier League Challenge mode in FIFA Mobile requires gamers to keep at least three TOTS players in their lineup. They can complete the round missions and get TOTS points as rewards, which will help them to progress in the Premier League Chapter.

Here's an overview of the different round missions available in the new TOTS Premier League Challenge Mode:

Round 1 - Match against Liverpool starting at 0-0 scoreline after 45 minutes

Round 2 - Skill Game - Hit the bricks

Quarter Final - Match against Manchester City starting at 0-1 scoreline after 45 minutes

Semi Final - Skill Game - One-on-one with Goalkeeper

Final - Match against a random opponent posited at a similar tier in H2H match rankings

EA Sports has added the following rewards to the TOTS Premier League Challenge Mode:

Round 1 - 50,000 Coins

Round 2 - Skill Boost x50

Quarter Final - 75,000 Coins

Semi Final - Skill Boost x50

Final - Random 105+ OVR TOTS Player

Players should note that they will only get a single retry in the entire challenge mode. Moreover, they will only get a single shot at completing each skill game. If they fail to win any specific round, they will obtain the cumulative rewards earned from the previous rounds.

