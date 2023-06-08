FIFA Mobile TOTS Week 5: List of new Prime Icons include Kaka and Schweinsteiger

Midfield maestros Kaka and Schweinsteiger have successfully made their way into FIFA Mobile, featuring in the new bunch of Team of the Season (TOTS) cards as Prime Icons. Earlier today, EA Sports announced the introduction of the legends through a post on the official social media handles of the football title. Their introduction has already created a huge buzz in the FIFA gaming community, and the cards will be added to FIFA Mobile later tonight, when the game undergoes the weekly content update.

Similar to the previous Prime Icon cards, the new cards are expected to be made available in both the TOTS Prime Icons Chapter and in the in-game store.

Kaka and Schweinsteiger's Prime Icon cards will be best-sellers in the FIFA Mobile TOTS Prime Icons Chapter

EA Sports has added five new icons (including Kaka and Schweinsteiger) with boosted overalls in the TOTS Prime Icons Chapter, and these will likely find a spot among the most sought-after items in the game.

Here's an overview of the list of the Week 5 TOTS Prime Icon Cards in FIFA Mobile:

115 OVR CAM, Kaka - Real Madrid and Brazil

114 OVR ST, Gary Lineker - Barcelona and England

114 OVR RM, Bastian Schweinsteiger - Bayern Munich and Germany

113 OVR CDM, Steven Gerrard - Liverpool and England

113 OVR GK, David Seaman - Arsenal and England

As mentioned earlier, the promo will go live in a few hours and will see all the cards arrive with boosted stats. The new additions will expand the list of Prime Icons already available in FIFA Mobile.

Here's a look at the previously added TOTS Prime Icons:

115 OVR CM, Ruud Gullit - AC Milan and Netherlands

114 OVR CB, Laurent Blanc - Olympique de Marseille and France

114 OVR ST, Marco Van Basten - AC Milan and Netherlands

113 OVR CM, Andrea Pirlo - AC Milan and Italy

113 OVR LB, Roberto Carlos - Real Madrid and Brazil

115 OVR ST, Ronaldo Nazario - Real Madrid and Brazil

114 OVR CAM, Michael Ballack - Bayern Munich and Germany

114 OVR CM, Patrick Vieira - Arsenal and France

113 OVR CF, Alessandro del Piero - Juventus and Italy

113 OVR CB, Bobby Moore - West Ham United and England

115 OVR LW, Thierry Henry - Arsenal and France

114 OVR CB, Alessandro Nesta - AC Milan and Italy

114 OVR CDM, Lothar Matthaus - Bayern Munich and Germany

113 OVR ST, Henrik Larsson - Celtic and Sweden

113 OVR GK, Peter Schmeichel - Manchester United and Denmark

115 OVR CB, Paolo Maldini - AC Milan and Italy

114 OVR ST, Didier Drogba - Chelsea and Ivory Coast

114 OVR RW, Jairzinho - Botafogo and Brazil

113 OVR CM, Xavi Hernandez - Barcelona and Spain

113 OVR RB, Carlos Alberto Torres - Fluminense and Brazil

112 OVR ST, Kenny Dalglish- Liverpool and Scotland

112 OVR CB, Marcel Desailly - Nantes and France

112 OVR RB, Zianluca Zambrotta - Juventus and Italy

FIFA Mobile gamers who acquire the Prime Icons can choose to sell them to generate a massive profit. They can also add the Prime Icons to their lineup to win more matches in the Division Rivals mode.

