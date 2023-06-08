Create

EA Sports releases FIFA Mobile TOTS Serie A cards led by Martinez and Osimhen

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Jun 08, 2023 03:27 GMT
Martinez and Osimhen feature in the TOTS Serie A in FIFA Mobile (Image via Sportskeeda)

Popular strikers Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) and Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli) have made their way to FIFA Mobile, leading the Team of the Season (TOTS) Serie A cards. EA Sports took to FIFA Mobile's official social media handles a few hours ago to announce the cards. The developer only included cards that were nominated and voted for by the football gaming community.

The Serie A Chapter will go live tonight and is expected to provide both free as well as paid variants of the cards.

List of cards that can be obtained from new TOTS Serie A promo besides Victor Osimhen and Lautaro Martinez

FIFA Mobile's TOTS Serie A cards feature footballers who put in outstanding performances in the Italian top flight's 2022-23 season. Those who complete Serie A Chapter missions and exchanges or open store packs in the Team of the Season promo can acquire Lautaro Martinez, Victor Osimhen, and other talented player cards.

Here's a list of the best TOTS Serie A cards arriving in FIFA Mobile besides Martinez and Osimhen:

  • Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 112 - CM, Ivory Georgia and SSC Napoli
  • Theo Hernandez - 112 - LB, France and AC Milan
  • Rafael Leao - 111 - LW, Portugal and AC Milan
  • Paulo Dybala - 111 - CF, Argentina and AS Roma
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - 111 - CM, Serbia and SS Lazio
  • Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 111 - RB, Italy and SSC Napoli
  • Nicolo Barella - 110 - CM, Italy and Inter Milan
  • Adrien Rabiot - 110 - CM, France and Juventus
  • Gleison Bremer - 110 - CB, Brazil and Juventus
  • Sandro Tonali - 109 - CDM, Italy and AC Milan
  • Wojciech Szczęsny - 109 - GK, Poland and Juventus
  • Gabriel Strefezza - 108 - RW, Brazil and US Lecce
  • Armand Laurienté - 108 - RW, France and US Sassuolo

All these Team of the Season Serie A cards have boosted stats. Getting them will help Serie A enthusiasts build a great lineup that they can use to win Division Rivals (H2H and VS Attack) matches in FIFA 23.

Similar to the previously concluded leagues (LaLiga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Premier League Chapters), many lower-rated cards will also be added in abundance. However, the cards mentioned in the article will be rare items. Those who successfully manage to obtain the tradable variant of the cards can either add them to their main lineup or sell them to earn significant revenue.

