Record Breakers Exchange in FIFA Mobile: Available cards, how to exchange, and more

EA Sports introduced the new Record Breakers promo in FIFA Mobile in place of the concluding What If promo. The new promo contains cards of players who have etched their names in the record books with their incredible performances. While the Record Breakers Pass has already become a chart-buster item, the introduction of the Exchange section has generated a great deal of buzz amongst football enthusiasts.

Record Breakers Exchange offers boosted player cards in FIFA Mobile

The new Record Breakers Exchange contains the footballer cards of Giovanni Reyna, Guillermo Ochoa, and Joshua Guilavogui. All the mentioned cards have boosted ratings making them rare commodities in the game. They also have different requirements for exchange.

Here's a look at the various player exchange requirements in the new Record Breakers Exchange:

Giovanni Reyna - 110 OVR RM:

A: 3x 107 or higher OVR Bundesliga Players

B: 5x 106 or higher OVR Bundesliga Players

C: 5x 105 or higher OVR Midfielders

D: 10x 104 or higher OVR Players

Guillermo Ochoa - 109 OVR GK:

A: 3x 106 or higher OVR Serie A Players

B: 5x 105 or higher OVR Serie A Players

C: 5x 104 or higher OVR Goalkeepers

D: 10x 103 or higher OVR Players

Joshua Guilavogui- 108 OVR CDM:

A: 2x 105 or higher OVR French Players

B: 5 x 104 or higher OVR French Players

C: 3x 103 or higher OVR Midfielders

D: 5x 102 or higher OVR Players

It is important to note that although the three cards up for exchange can be directly slotted into the main lineup after obtaining them, they will be untradable and cannot be sold in the market.

How can FIFA Mobile gamers exchange available player cards in the Record Breakers Exchange?

As mentioned earlier, the new Record Breakers Exchange section offers three great player cards for free exchange.

Here's the step-by-step guide that you can follow to try out the new Record Breakers exchange:

Step 1: Log in to FIFA Mobile through the social media account of your choice (Game Center/Play Games, Apple ID, Facebook, or Guest ID).

Step 2: Click on the Live Events tab and select the Record Breakers Chapter.

Step 3: Navigate to the Record Breakers Exchange column.

Step 3: Choose your desired footballer for exchange among Giovanni Reyna, Guillermo Ochoa, and Joshua Guilavogui.

Step 4: Check for the availability of the required player cards in the 'My Players' section. If unavailable, purchase the cards from the in-game market. You can check out other Live Events (Heroes Journey 23, Team of the Season, and UEFA Champions League) to acquire the required cards.

FIFA Mobile users who have shifted to other titles due to a lack of new cards should consider giving the new promo a try. After obtaining new player cards for free, they may find that their love for the game is reignited.

