EA Sports releases Record Breakers promo cards in FIFA Mobile led by Busquets and Oblak

A few hours ago, EA Sports announced the introduction of a new FIFA Mobile promo called Record Breakers. Global icons like Sergio Busquets and Jan Oblak are the headliners in the promo, having 113 OVR cards. The announcement has already created a great deal of buzz in the football gaming community as fans eagerly await the arrival of new cards.

New Record Breakers Players are coming soon to Celebrate those who have left their mark in the record books.

Based on the announcement, 15 main Record Breakers cards will be making their way into FIFA Mobile, along with plenty of lower-rated cards.

New Record Breakers promo cards will be available in FIFA Mobile soon

Apart from the LaLiga stars Sergio Busquets and Jan Oblak, FIFA Mobile's list of Record Breakers promo cards features several other superstars. All these players have made a mark in the record books in the ongoing 22-23 season.

Here's a list of the Record Breakers cards arriving in FIFA Mobile besides Sergio Busquets and Jan Oblak:

Alex Sandro - LB - 113, Brazil and Juventus

Phil Foden - LW - 112, England and Manchester City

David Silva - CAM - 112, Spain and Real Sociedad

Alexis Mac Allister - CM - 112, Argentina and Brighton and Hove Albion

Trent Alexander Arnold - RB - 112, England and Liverpool

Fabio Quagliarella - ST - 111, Spain and Sampdoria

Bruno Fernandes - CAM - 111, Portugal and Manchester United

Joaquin - RM - 111, Spain and Real Betis

Dani Parejo - CM - 110, Spain and Villareal

Iker Muniain - LM - 109, Spain and Athletic Club

Guillermo Ochoa - GK - 109, Mexico and Salernitana

Alvaro Negredo - ST - 108, Spain and Cadiz

Davide Frattesi - CM - 108, Italy and Sassuolo Calcio

All the aforementioned cards have boosted stats. Lucky FIFA Mobile players acquiring the cards can use them to build a better Ultimate Team that will, in turn, enable them to create havoc in Division Rivals (H2H and VS Attack) matches.

Coming this Friday... Break new ground with Record Breakers!

If the norm of previous promos is followed, lower-rated Record Breakers cards will be available in abundance. Meanwhile, the mentioned cards might be incorporated in either a new chapter or as exclusive store pack items. This highlights the rarity of these cards in the in-game market, which will see them boast hefty prices.

The promo is expected to go live in the game as other promos (like Team of the Season and UEFA Champions League) will continue. Mobile gamers across the world will be hoping that the Record Breakers promo matches their high expectations.

