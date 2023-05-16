5 best TOTS Icons to get for free in FIFA Mobile

Recently, EA Sports introduced the Team of the Season (TOTS) promotion in FIFA Mobile, offering a range of exciting events, chapters, passes, and more. However, the craze for the TOTS Icon cards is unmatchable amongst all the latest inclusions. Some of these cards have proven exceptionally strong and have quickly found their place in the starting XI of top FIFA Mobile players.

FIFA Mobile TOTS Icons: Top five cards to own, including Maldini, Dalglish, and more

5) 111-rated Iker Casillas - GK, Spain and Real Madrid

Good goalkeepers are hard to get hold of in FIFA Mobile. EA Sports have introduced Iker Casillas' Prime Icon card to meet the scarcity. The Spanish goalkeeper is a living legend who helped Spain emerge victorious in the 2008 and 2012 editions of the UEFA Euro Cup and the 2010 edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Players can spend 300 TOTS Icon Tokens to get their hands on the elusive card.

Best stats:

GK Positioning - 157

Reflexes - 154

GK Diving - 152

Handling - 147

Reactions - 146

Kicking - 141

4) 111-rated Ferenc Puskas - CF, Real Madrid

Puskas needs no introduction to the Football community. The late Hungarian legend's onfield heroics became the sport's first global superstar.

Puskas' 111 OVR TOTS Icons card can be a great addition to players' teams using the CF position in their formation. His card can be redeemed by spending 300 TOTS Icon Tokens.

Best stats:

Shot Power - 159

Finishing - 155

Positioning - 152

Dribbling - 148

Ball Control - 148

Reactions - 147

Balance - 144

3) 112-rated Marcel Desailly - CB, France, and Chelsea

A former French international, Marcel Desailly was nicknamed "The Rock" for his great work ethic and consistent performances in the heart of the defensive line. Desailly played a crucial role in helping Chelsea win four consecutive Premier League titles between 2001 and 2004.

Prized at 900 TOTS Icon Tokens, Marcel Desailly's 112 OVR card is amongst the most sought-after CB cards in FIFA Mobile and can easily be slotted in the Ultimate Team of a player. His attributes can help players win more matches in VS Attack mode.

Best stats:

Sliding Tackle - 157

Awareness - 155

Marking - 155

Standing Tackle - 150

Heading - 148

Strength - 146

Aggression - 142

2) 112-rated Kenny Dalglish - ST, Scotland, and Liverpool

Kenny Dalglish was already a star footballer when he left Celtic to join the red half of Merseyside. With Liverpool, he won multiple cups and championships in England and three European Cups with the club.

The TOTS Icons Chapter includes a 112 OVR TOTS 23 Icon card. His card is amongst the best striker cards in the title and has already become a hot-selling item. Users can redeem him by exchanging 900 TOTS Icon Tokens.

Best stats:

Shot Power - 150

Positioning - 159

Finishing - 154

Heading - 146

Agility - 148

Volley - 147

Dribbling - 143

Balance - 143

1) 115-rated Paolo Maldini - CB, Italy and AC Milan

Many football pundits and fans worldwide consider Paolo Maldini the best defender ever gracing the football pitch. Rising from the youth academy of AC Milan, the star athlete played for the club his entire career. Throughout his playing career, he stood as a rock at the heart of Milan's defensive line.

The Team of the Season promo has introduced a 115 OVR variant Prime Icon card of Maldini which has become the highest-rated card in FIFA Mobile. Players can spend 50 TOTS Icon Tokens to open a Maldini Pack. However, only a few lucky players can get the card for free.

Best stats:

Marking - 160

Standing Tackle - 160

Sliding Tackle - 160

Awareness - 160

Heading - 150

Reactions - 157

Strength - 142

Besides the footballers mentioned above, EA Sports has added some cards like Roy Keane, Philipp Lahm, and Gianluca Zambrotta, which can be massive inclusions to the lineup of any FIFA Mobile player.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Furthermore, all the abovementioned attributes have been collected from FIFA Mobile.

