How to get Prime Icon Maldini card in FIFA Mobile for free

Paolo Maldini requires no introduction to the football community or players of FIFA Mobile. To commemorate his legacy, EA Sports has introduced a new 115 OVR Prime Icon Pele card in the TOTS Icons event in the mobile variant of FIFA. Playing the event will help gamers across the globe obtain their card along with other Icons cards.

However, since the Prime Icon card of Maldini has become the highest OVR card, it is no surprise that its introduction has created a massive buzz amongst game fans.

Everything to know about the new 115 OVR Maldini Prime Icon card in FIFA Mobile

On May 11, EA Sports took to the official social media handles of FIFA Mobile to announce the introduction of the Italian legend's Prime Icon card along with other TOTS Icons in the mobile variant.

The card is live and will remain in the title for the next seven days (until May 19).

The event showcased the following message about the icon:

"Paolo Maldini became a legend with Milan by the early 2000s, having spent his entire career with the club after progressing from the youth setup. This period also saw Maldini lift further silverware as captain. Milan won the Champions League title in 2002-03, with Maldini being named Man of the Match in the win iver Juventus. One season later, they also regained the Serie A title, finishing 11 points ahead of Roma and losing just two matches in the league all season.

The TOTS Icons Chapter in the TOTS promo contains two daily missions and offers TOTS Icon Tokens:

Skill Game: Passing 2 on 1 - TOTS Icon Tokens x8

Match against 60 OVR Icons team after 45 minutes with the scoreline 1-0 - TOTS Icon Tokens x12

FIFA Mobile players can also use FIFA points (available in the Premier League Chapter) to get TOTS Icon Tokens.

Users can spend 50 TOTS Icon Tokens to open a Store Pack. They can claim the Prime Icon card for free if they are lucky enough.

Stats to watch out for in the 115 OVR Prime Icon Maldini card variant available in FIFA Mobile

The TOTS Icons Chapter offers the legend's Prime Icon card with its pros that will massively help gamers build their Ultimate Team.

Here's an overview of the best stats that the 115 OVR TOTS card possesses:

Marking - 160

Standing Tackle - 160

Sliding Tackle - 160

Awareness- 160

Heading - 158

Strength - 142

Acceleration - 138

Sprint Speed - 138

Short Passing - 135

Jumping - 134

Furthermore, EA Sports has designated the card with a Defending skill boost, further enhancing defensive prowess.

As mentioned earlier, the new 115 OVR Prime Icon card of Maldini, with improved stats compared to the pre-existing 112, 107, 97, and 88 OVR cards, has already become a highly sought-after item amongst FIFA Mobile players who hope to add the icon in their Starting XI for a better chance of winning H2H matches.

