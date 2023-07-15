When will EA Sports FC 24 come out?

July 13, 2023, saw the first major showcase of EA Sports FC 24 and its features. Pre-orders for the game went live shortly after the showcase, with the title being available for the Nintendo Switch, PCs, as well as current and next-gen consoles. A release date for the title was also announced, sending players worldwide into a frenzy.

The release date of EA Sports FC 24 differs, depending on which edition buyers choose. There are two to pick from - Standard and Ultimate (which allows players to jump into the game earlier, thanks to early access).

EA Sports FC 24 release date

Standard Edition is releasing on the 29th of September



EA Sports FC 24's global release date is September 29, 2023. While there’s always a chance that there will be an unforeseen delay, it’s an unlikely scenario. However, it should be noted that players in some countries will be able to jump into the game earlier than the rest of the world.

As mentioned earlier, those who order the Ultimate Edition will be able to play the title in advance. The upcoming release will have an early access period, and EA Sports has extended it by a considerable amount of time. The early access begins on September 22, 2023.

There’s also a high chance that EA Play members will have access to a trial. EA Sports hasn’t explicitly confirmed any details, but this will also likely begin on September 22, 2023.

What are the important dates surrounding EA Sports FC 24?

While the first major reveal regarding EA Sports FC might be over, there’s plenty left for the fans. This includes several deep dive trailers that will be released in the foreseeable future. July will see more trailers related to overall gameplay and career mode.

This will be followed by more reveals in August, which include an insight into Ultimate Team. This has been the most popular mode of the FIFA franchise so far, and it’s unlikely to change. Deep-dive trailers coming up next month will also feature clubs and matchday experiences.

Despite the brand switch, EA Sports FC 24 retains many elements from the previous FIFA games. However, some noticeable changes, like HyperMotion V, will be introduced in the upcoming release.

While EA Sports might have lost the FIFA license, it has secured deals with several major tournaments, including the Premier League, La Liga, and UEFA competitions.

