How will women's football work in EA Sports FC 24?

The dissolution of EA Sports' licensing affiliation with FIFA means FIFA 23 is the last iteration of its franchise. This is far from the end for the celebrated line of the former's football games. It turns over a new leaf this year with the announcement of EA Sports FC 24. Details on the inaugural EAFC game were disclosed on July 13, 2023, with the Official Reveal Livestream. The game is slated for release on September 29, 2023.

While EA Sports closes a multi-year sponsorship deal with Premier League, ultimately, EAFC 24 will not have the official license backing from FIFA. The gameplay or assets for EA Sports FC 24 are not a massive overhaul or improvement over FIFA 23.

Since the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 is only a rebranding of the franchise, the developers had to keep the ball rolling with new inclusions for their next game. This seems to be a rather unforeseen switch-up in the FUT ecosystem from the initial duet of trailers.

The backbone of the multiplayer live-service element of the erstwhile FIFA games, the Ultimate Team will now allow male and female players on the same roster.

Can women play in Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 24?

EA Sports have been inclusive about women's football incrementally across their last four FIFA games, including alternate career mode with a female character. Likewise, FIFA 23 also allocated resources to prop up women's club football.

Not only did it introduce Barclays Women's Super League and Division 1 Arkema, but it also came with exclusive motion-capture data to improve the animation for the women players.

As the FIFA Women's World Cup 23 in Australia and New Zealand arrests newfound global attention, the occasion was primed for the developers to take it to the next level. EA Sports FC 24 will repopulate its Ultimate Team Ecosystem with women football stars.

Like Volta Football introduced in FIFA 23, players can have mixed rosters involving men and women in the upcoming title. Prominent leaker and FUT expert FUTSheriff revealed further information concerning the inclusivity of women in Ultimate Team.

According to the Twitter post, women will feature prominently in the Ultimate Team ecosystem. Player card packs will share a hybrid pool of male and female players, and all female tradeable players, including free agents, will be searchable on the transfer market.

Women footballers will also satisfy the criteria for Objectives, just like male footballers. They will also be included in the Rewards pool throughout the year. How this will affect the FUT economy and Squad Building Challenges has been a cause of concern for a part of the community.

GTA 5's mammoth $7,700,000,000 earnings set to be challenged by upcoming game! Know more here.

Poll : 0 votes