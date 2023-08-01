Will EA FC Mobile progress carry over?

EA FC Mobile is now live in selected regions of the world, all thanks to the limited beta, which EA Sports has released for Android and iOS. As usual, players will be able to experience this beta version, which comes with different game modes, new footballers, and more. It's the first glimpse of the upcoming title that's set to get a release in the near future.

Players who can access the limited beta can create the Ultimate Team of their choice. They will also experience the different game modes and earn unique rewards by grinding them.

That said, bad news is in store for those hoping to get a headstart on their EA FC Mobile accounts. Irrespective of a player's progress in the limited beta, it will be reset entirely when the full release occurs.

EA Sports has officially confirmed the account reset for EA FC Mobile

On August 1, EA Sports officially kicked off the limited beta for EA FC Mobile. This comes in the wake of an earlier announcement in the middle of July when the game was announced. While the limited beta doesn't have all the features of the full game, it contains plenty of exciting content for the fans.

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE Mobile Limited Beta now! Available on Android for Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and Romania



Try out these new additions:

New Gameplay Features & Controls

Customize your team in Locker Room

Upgraded Menus and Player Details… pic.twitter.com/WpERz8U2Y7 Play the EA SPORTS FCMobile Limited Beta now! Available on Android for Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and RomaniaTry out these new additions:New Gameplay Features & ControlsCustomize your team in Locker RoomUpgraded Menus and Player Details… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

EA Sports has once again ensured that rewards from different game modes will be generous. This will allow players to enjoy all the various offerings and build up a pretty strong squad in terms of overall and stats. However, the role of this beta is to assess the performance level of the application and work on feedback from the players.

To ensure fairness for the whole community, all players must start fresh after the full release. This even includes those who will be participating in the limited beta.

Here are all the contents participants will be able to enjoy.

Base Player Roster from Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham, PSG, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund.

New 23/24 Kits for the 9 featured teams.

Preseason Beta Event with Skill Games and Matches

VS Attack and Head to Head

Locker Room

New Gameplay Controls

New Menus and UI

Updated Audio Commentary

Login Bonus Rewards

EA FC Mobile limited beta will also display some of the changes the developers have included.

A new game speed designed to match real-life matches.

More realistic ball shooting mechanics.

New player traits will make the footballers feel like their real-life counterparts.

New controls like Power Shot, Hard Tackle, and more come directly from the console version.

It remains to be seen how much impression the limited beta will be able to create among the community.