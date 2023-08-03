How to download EA FC Mobile Beta in iOS via TestFlight

The gaming world is buzzing with anticipation as EA FC Mobile Beta takes center stage, encouraging gamers to immerse themselves in a unique experience before its official release on the App Store. This limited beta edition promises a whole new level of gaming innovation for iOS and iPadOS users, allowing them to explore a world filled with cutting-edge gameplay, one-of-a-kind features, and compelling challenges.

This article will guide you on downloading the EA FC Mobile Beta on your iOS or iPad devices.

What are the steps to download EA FC Mobile Beta on iOS devices?

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE Mobile Limited Beta now! Available on Android for Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and Romania



Try out these new additions:

New Gameplay Features & Controls

Customize your team in Locker Room

Upgraded Menus and Player Details… pic.twitter.com/WpERz8U2Y7 Play the EA SPORTS FCMobile Limited Beta now! Available on Android for Australia, Canada, Malaysia, and RomaniaTry out these new additions:New Gameplay Features & ControlsCustomize your team in Locker RoomUpgraded Menus and Player Details… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

TestFlight

Apple developed TestFlight as a way for gamers to get early access to beta versions of their favorite apps before they are released to the public App Store. Developers and players work together on a playground to create the ultimate masterpiece. The EA FC Mobile Beta is no exception; it's a treasure waiting for the fortunate few who take advantage of the chance.

Meeting the requirements

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE Mobile Beta iOS Testflight link is dropping in 5 minutes!



Link is available worldwide, first come first serve. Limited spots available. Link will be in thread.



Testflight Guide

ea.com/en-au/games/fi… A special EA SPORTS FCMobile Beta iOS Testflight link is dropping in 5 minutes!Link is available worldwide, first come first serve.Limited spots available. Link will be in thread.Testflight Guide

Make sure you have the requirements before you start this exciting journey. Your device must run iOS 13 or iPadOS 13 or later. Additionally, ensure your Apple ID is active because that will grant you access to the coveted Beta.

Here are the steps to download EA FC Mobile Beta on Apple devices:

Step 1 - TestFlight

Open the App Store on your iPad or iPhone. Once you've located "TestFlight" in the search field, download and install the app.

Step 2 - Use the invitation link

An invitation link has been provided by EA Sports for Apple users to test out their new game. When you click that invitation link, TestFlight, a portal to the thrilling EA FC Mobile Beta page, will be effortlessly shown to you. Don't worry if you forgot to install TestFlight; you'll be kindly directed to the App Store to do so. As excitement grows, tap "Start Testing" to formally enter the private Beta program.

Step 3 - Installing the beta

Having established your official participation in the Beta program, explore TestFlight's vast collection of Beta applications. The coveted FC Mobile Beta is one of them. Your gaming journey enters an exceptional phase at this point. When you click on the FC Mobile Beta, TestFlight will start to download and install the Beta app on your smartphone.

Issues with downloading EA FC Mobile Beta on iOS

You may be wondering why, despite using the public link, entry to the Beta is still elusive. The answer can be found in the very nature of Beta programs. To create a controlled environment for testing and feedback, a small number of users are chosen.

The game's creators require a restricted set of players to provide crucial feedback, guaranteeing that the final release is a masterpiece that exceeds expectations. As a result, spaces can quickly fill up, leaving latecomers with a notification stating that the Beta is no longer accepting new testers.