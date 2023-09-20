EA FC Mobile gameplay features: True Player Personality, Dynamic Game Speed, and more

EA Sports is gearing up to launch the rebranded version of FIFA Mobile, EA FC Mobile, on September 26. The launch will witness a new era in the world of mobile football gaming, with the news of its release already creating a buzz amongst fans and FIFA gamers. To elevate the excitement, the developers have announced different features that will act as the main highlights of the new season.

This article highlights EA FC Mobile gameplay features, including True Player Personality, Dynamic Game Speed, and more.

EA FC Mobile's new features will change the dynamics of mobile football gaming

True Player Personality

True Player Personality is the most focused segment of EA FC Mobile gameplay. Each player is created based on their outlook in the real world. Changes and fixes have been made to attributes.

Increased Attribute Impact

Different attributes have been fine-tuned. Here's a look at them:

Dribble, Agility, and Player Height: Shorter players are more agile and dribble better.

Shorter players are more agile and dribble better. Standing Tackle: Impacts faster and more effective tackles (mostly by defenders) to win the ball back.

Impacts faster and more effective tackles (mostly by defenders) to win the ball back. Long Pass Accuracy: Helps in making more accurate long-lob through passes.

Helps in making more accurate long-lob through passes. Stamina: The stamina bar indicates a player's stamina. More stamina provides more sprint speed and acceleration.

The stamina bar indicates a player's stamina. More stamina provides more sprint speed and acceleration. GK Attributes: Crucially impacts the goalkeeper's saving ability.

Crucially impacts the goalkeeper's saving ability. Weak Foot Ability: Impacts accuracy and ball speed while shooting with the weak foot.

Impacts accuracy and ball speed while shooting with the weak foot. Crossing: When pressured by defenders or during full sprint, crosses become less accurate.

When pressured by defenders or during full sprint, crosses become less accurate. Acceleration & Sprint Speed: Determines players' speed and acceleration with respect to their body stature.

Star Player Run Styles

Body movements for certain star players are recreated to provide more personality and authenticity to the EA FC Mobile gameplay experience.

Dynamic Game Speed

Dynamic Game Speed manifests mobile-friendly gameplay, providing gamers with more time to make each decision. Due to this, Pace and Dribbling have undergone multiple changes:

Pace

A more tangible effect for Acceleration and Sprint Speed can be noticed. The new Acceleration rate creates a significant difference amongst players with varying attributes. Acceleration works differently during attack and defense.

Dribbling

For dribbling, important changes have been made:

Reduced Jog Dribble speed for more explosive first Sprint Touch.

Dribble Turn Speed affects the player's Height and Agility attribute.

Smaller players can turn faster than tall players.

Changes in Dribble vs Defender Balance enrich the gameplay. While dribbling, an attacker decelerates with each touch off the ball, allowing the defender to catch up and remain within tackling distance.

Elite Shooting System

A new feature, Elite Shooting System, is included in EA FC Mobile, which directly depends on the gamer's skillset. EA Sports has divided it into three determining factors:

Aim: More emphasis on manual aim. Shot Context: Attacker’s position, shot type, opponent's pressure. Attributes: Shooting attributes enhance final shot trajectory, speed, and accuracy.

In the rebranded version of the title, scoring goals will be difficult. Establishing a "proper shooting context" is crucial.

Moreover, changes to Set Pieces include changes in Direct Free Kicks and Penalty Kicks:

Free Kicks: A player's attribute determines shot speed, curl effect, and accuracy.

A player's attribute determines shot speed, curl effect, and accuracy. Penalty Kicks: Shooting into the corners is tougher to execute and will depend on the player's swipe speed.

Power Shot

The Power Shot (the fastest shot type) follows the same principles of the Elite Shooting system and is a new addition to EA FC Mobile. It acts based on the risk vs reward mechanic. While it has longer animation, it offers a higher scoring chance.

Here's a look at the Power Shot execution process in EA FC Mobile:

Buttons: Swipe right by tapping the Shoot button.

Gestures: Swipe back and forth in the goal's direction in a singular motion.

Footballers with higher shooting attributes have a better chance of scoring more Power Shot goals.

Hard Tackle

A new feature, Hard Tackle, has been added to EA FC Mobile. These are powerful and far-lunging stand tackles, allowing players to crush attackers or make a final shot block. Defenders are more agile and can perform faster and more powerful tackles with the feature. While defending, Swipe left from the Sprint & Tackle Button to enable Hard Tackle.

Knock On

Combined with the Dynamic Game Speed, Knock On allows players to sprint at full speed while Dribbling. As a new skill move, Knock On helps in customizing the swipe direction control as desired. This can be done by assigning it from the Team Skill Moves menu and then swiping to the desired direction from the Sprint &Tackle button.

Balancing and bug fixes

EA Sports has introduced Balancing and bug fixes to further enhance the football experience of players switching to EA FC Mobile from FIFA Mobile. These include:

Skill Move Balancing: Players with more agility can perform better skill moves.

Players with more agility can perform better skill moves. Cross and Header Balancing: Reduced crossing error rate and increased header error rate.

Reduced crossing error rate and increased header error rate. Improved Goalkeeper AI: Better interception during crosses and better balance.

Better interception during crosses and better balance. Improved End Half Condition: Checking the possibility of a potential attack while the referee blows the final whistle.

Some minor changes have also been made to the Autoplay feature in Division Rivals (H2H mode).