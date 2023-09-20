EA FC Mobile Elite Shooting System details explored

Following years of success, FIFA Mobile is all set to be rebranded as EA FC Mobile, highlighting the end of EA Sports' partnership with FIFA, which lasted for almost three decades. The new variant of the mobile football game will be released on September 26, 2023, and FIFA enthusiasts worldwide are waiting for it in eager anticipation.

To make the release more enticing, EA Sports has provided details of the title's gameplay, including changes to the shooting system.

Everything EA FC Mobile players need to know about Elite Shooting System

EA Sports has diversified the shooting system in EA FC Mobile (now referred to as the Elite Shooting System) to provide a more realistic experience to gamers across the world. Those with better in-game skills will benefit from the system more than ever before.

The Elite Shooting System ensures that each shot type has a unique purpose. Elite shooting is now divided into three main areas that determine the player's success.

Here's a look at the determining factors:

Aim: The new system encourages and rewards players using manual aim to shoot the ball at the goal. A better aim will enable them to score more goals. Shot Context: This is determined by the attacker’s position towards the goal, shooting from a dribble or a volley, pressure from surrounding defenders, and more. Attributes: Shooting attributes are enhanced and are more impactful for the final shot trajectory, speed, and accuracy.

In the rebranded version of the title, gamers can no longer easily score goals in difficult scenarios. To score more goals, they will need to establish a "proper shooting context" via attacking build-ups, taking more touches, and being in the correct position.

The Elite Shooting System has also brought several changes to Set Pieces in EA FC Mobile. Here's an overview of the changes made to Set Pieces, including Direct Free Kicks and Penalty Kicks:

During Free Kicks, shot speed, curl effect, and accuracy will be directly determined by the player's attributes.

Penalty Kicks will build in the in-game tension as shooting into the corners will be harder to execute and will depend on the speed of the player's swipe.

In addition, the Power Shot (the fastest shot type) is a new addition to EA FC Mobile. The Power Shot will act based on the risk vs reward mechanic. While its animation length is much longer than a regular shot and puts the attacker at risk of being tackled, successfully releasing a Power Shot will give them a better chance to score.

Here's how the Power Shot can be executed in EA FC Mobile:

Buttons: Swipe Right using the shoot Button.

Gestures: Swipe back and forth towards the goal in singular motion.

The Power Shot follows the same principles of the Elite Shooting system. Footballers with high shooting attributes can keep the ball down more consistently, scoring more Power Shot goals.

With so many new features added to EA FC Mobile, fans are in for a fantastic football gaming experience once the title launches next week.