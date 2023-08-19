EA FC Mobile: Release date, league licenses, carryovers, and more

EA Sports is set to rebrand FIFA Mobile to EA FC Mobile. While the PC version of the football simulator game will see the tie-up between FIFA and EA Sports come to an end after 30 years, the mobile variant will be rebranded after six years. The developer has already unveiled the release date and other details about the new version of the title.

EA FC Mobile releases next month and is set to feature top leagues

A few hours ago, EA Sports took to EA FC Mobile's official Twitter account to announce that the title will be released on September 26, 2023, bringing an end to the successful beta version that has created a lot of buzz in the gaming community.

The developer also shared details about the league licenses in the upcoming release. According to the post, popular leagues like the UEFA Champions League will be available in the game.

Here's an overview of the leagues already announced for the title:

UEFA Champions League

Premier League

LALIGA EA SPORTS

Bundesliga

Serie A TIM

Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Major League Soccer

ROSHN Saudi League

Several other leagues from FIFA Mobile are also expected to be a part of the rebranded title. However, it remains to be seen if any new leagues will be added to the game after its release.

What items can be carried over to EA FC Mobile from FIFA Mobile?

EA Sports has stated that FIFA Mobile players shifting to EA FC Mobile will get to carry over multiple items and entities. These include:

User Name and User ID

FIFA Points, now called FC Points

Ban Status

However, much to players' disappointment, several items will not be carried over to the new game. These include:

Player Item Roster

Coins

Gems

League & League Record

Account Level

Vanity Items

Leaderboard Rankings

Fans & Cups

Skill Boosts

Rank Up Items

Friends List & Friends Record

Star Pass Progress

Quests

EA Sports has also revealed that players around the world will receive new emotes once they get started with the title's new season. Fans should keep an eye out for announcements to learn more about the recovery of vanity items.

A special event, called Founders Event, will also be launched on August 24. Through the event, gamers will get exclusive rewards and player cards.