Who will be the cover star for EA FC Mobile? Real Madrid superstar confirms rumors

FIFA Mobile's rebranding to EA FC Mobile and the introduction of the beta variant in regions like Canada, Australia, and others has created a huge deal of buzz amongst FIFA enthusiasts who are eagerly waiting to play the final variant of the football game. EA Sports recently took to the official Twitter handle of the title to announce that Real Madrid and Brazilian superstar Vinicius Jr. will be the cover star for EA FC Mobile.

The footballer also took to his own Twitter handle to express his excitement. He mentioned:

"I am in the club. Proud to be in the cover."

The tweets have already been reshared by many, and fans have showered their praise in the comments section.

Vinicius Jr. becomes cover star for EA FC Mobile, leaves fans worldwide delighted

EA Sports' announcement came just a few hours after the developers teased a tweet consisting of the digit "7" and the Brazilian flag emoji. While many thought that the beta version of EA FC Mobile would be released in Brazil on August 7, the follow-up tweet about Vinicius Jr. has cleared all rumors. The announcement has ended the long wait for gamers across the globe who have been excited about the cover star.

The latest announcement from the developers also highlights that the game will have a full reveal on August 10. However, no details about the reveal have been announced by EA Sports.

Fans and gamers across the globe can expect exclusive items related to the Real Madrid superstar once the rebranded game is launched next month. For those unaware, Vinicius Jr. had several cards in FIFA Mobile, including Team of the Season (TOTS), UEFA Champions League (UCL), and Team of the Year (TOTY) cards. We can expect to see more cards of the Brazilian superstar in the new game as well. However, this will likely depend on his performance for club and country in the upcoming 23/24 season.