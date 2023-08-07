When will EA FC Mobile release?

EA FC Mobile's beta test has entertained fans since its arrival in late July as developers look to complete the final tweaks to the upcoming game for Android and iOS. Players in selected regions have been able to test out several features that will be present at full launch. That said, one question has been prominent - when will the game become available officially on the respective Play Stores?

There's incredible excitement among the FIFA community as EA Sports looks to start a new chapter. It's the first time the popular football video game franchise will not carry the "FIFA" tag. There might be some ambitious plans for the mobile version as well. As of writing, the release date has yet to be confirmed by the developers. However, some predictions can be made based on the precedent set by previous iterations.

Possible EA FC Mobile release date

The typical release window shifted significantly earlier in 2022 when EA Sports moved from the regular launch window. The Seasonal reset happened in January, with TOTY being the first promo. This makes the present iteration the longest-running season in the franchise's history.

EA Sports might be targeting a September 2023 release, which will be interesting. The console/PC and mobile versions would be released simultaneously for the first time. This will excite the EA FC Mobile fans who might need access to the PC/console iteration.

However, readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation from the developers regarding the release date. September 2023 is also a likely window since the closed beta was released earlier.

In multiple cases, closed betas have appeared around November. This could also be a significant hint towards the release date of EA FC Mobile.

Players don't need to play the closed beta, although it has some exciting features. New mechanics like Power Shot have been adapted to the mobile version, while footballer movements are much more realistic. However, a player's progress in the closed beta will be removed upon full launch.